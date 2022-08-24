Read full article on original website
While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
“You’ve got classic car in my timepiece!” “You’ve got timepiece in my classic car!” The watch startup Atelier Jalaper didn’t exist in the 1970s, but if it had, the ads would write themselves. The company’s founders, Louis Jalaber and Simon Szleper, have taken an interesting approach to creating a luxury watch — which is to say, they’ve incorporated part of an iconic automobile into its very design.
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
The Rolex watch named after legendary actor Paul Newman is considered one of the fanciest of its kind, thanks to its revamped dial, the Cosmograph Daytona. Rolex Daytona watches have long been popular among race car drivers and other motorsports persons, thanks to their utmost precision and accurate start and stop functions and timekeeping.
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
Classic car sales hit a record high at the annual confluence of high-end vehicle auctions in Monterey, California, this month. Driving the news: Collectors paid more than $470 million at during Monterey Car Week, up from the previous record of $394 million in 2015, according to classic car insurer Hagerty.
Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars. The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive...
