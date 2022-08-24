Read full article on original website
High School Football Week 1 Preview
On this episode, what teams really made a statement to start the season. Later on, the San Diego Union Tribune’s Top 10 poll as well as answers the questions to the fan’s mailbag for the week. Finally, game picks for the top games for Week 1.
Baseball player with no hands and feet works hard to make his high school baseball team
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Landis Sims is a big inspiration, and one of the bright faces of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. "I've gained more of a platform to reach more people and inspire more people," says Sims. "Their motto is to help people get back in the game of life through sports, and they have helped me with baseball."
CIVIL SUIT ACCUSES PLAYERS FROM AZTECS AND BUFFALO BILLS OF GANG RAPING GIRL, 17
August 25, 2022 (San Diego) – Three current or former San Diego State University Aztecs football players, including one who is now a pro football player with the Buffalo Bills, are accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus Halloween party last year. The...
The 41st annual Ramona Rodeo happening August 26-28
RAMONA (KUSI) – The 41st Ramona Rodeo is happening this weekend, a tradition since 1980!. The world of western sports has grown and evolved over the last three decades and provides a glimpse of the only professional sport that is based on a working lifestyle. For many, riding broncs, rounding up cattle and working off the land is something they read about in books. In Ramona, the sport of Professional Rodeo and the western way of life is a prevalent and relevant force. Come join us as we celebrate our western roots, gather as a community and honor those who serve.
Escondido resident wins $265,585 on ‘Press Your Luck’ game show
Winning a life-changing jackpot on a prime-time game show was difficult, but keeping the outcome secret for nearly three months was almost as challenging. FaLawna Barton, a single mother of a teen and a tween in Escondido, won more than a quarter of a million dollars with the push of a button last May.
San Diego State news: Three current/former players accused of rape
Former Aztec and current Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused of rape stemming from an assault off campus last year. The other two are Redshirt freshman Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, who is no longer with the team.
Teaching and learning difficult due to busted AC in schools
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thirty-year-old air conditioning systems across San Diego and unusually hot weather have left students uncomfortable in classrooms during the first weeks of school. At times the issue has been so bad that temperatures are hotter inside the classroom than out. If AC does work, it’s...
3rd annual Power Women SD Gala set for September 18 in Del Mar
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Discover Magazines is hosting its 3rd Annual Power Women SD® Gala on Sept. 18th at the Hilton Del Mar, celebrating the accomplishments of San Diego’s women business owners and career professionals and in support of Thrive Animal Rescue and The Crisis House assisting women and their children suffering from domestic violence abuse.
The Princeton Review: The University of San Diego, the most beautiful campus in the U.S.
The University of San Diego has been named the most beautiful campus in the country, according to the widely-respected educational company, The Princeton Review. This list was revealed recently, which comes as wonderful news to one of the biggest pride and joys of San Diego, USD. The campus is a...
New mini park opens in San Diego
A new mini park officially opened to the public Tuesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego.
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
Police Beef Up Presence After Surfer Dispute at La Jolla's Windansea Beach
A scary situation in the water between surfers in La Jolla has caused a ripple effect on land. Now, the San Diego Police Department said they're putting an emphasis on patrols in the area to keep an eye on Windansea Beach in La Jolla. According to SDPD Lt. Brian Avera,...
New Mission Trails art exhibit features local San Diego artists
MISSION TRAILS (KUSI) – Mission Trails is a longstanding attraction for hikers and health nuts, but it also has a cultural side. The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation has a new art exhibit that features seven local artists and a range of varied media compositions. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke...
Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
VIDEO: Fishermen Watch Great White Shark Eat Lunch Off Coast of San Diego
Biting tuna and flowing beer. That's about all you can ask for on a 12-hour sportfishing charter. But the coolest part of a recent angling excursion for a group of San Diego sons and fathers was their run-in with a fish they wouldn't dare to try and catch: a great white shark.
Remember Me Thursday® Rescue Contest Open Now!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shelters work every day to solve homeless pet concerns, so the Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest allows individuals to provide money, food and toys to their favorite rescue facility simply by sharing their rescue pet story. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Jessica Gercke of...
The most instagramable places in San Diego
McDonalds is proud to sponsor these insider tips for you! Our correspondent, Mata, is showing you some her favorite Instagram backdrops in San Diego.
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
SPV Michael Martinez: The conditions of his release into Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Last week Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, into Borrego Springs for an extra two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
