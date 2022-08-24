RAMONA (KUSI) – The 41st Ramona Rodeo is happening this weekend, a tradition since 1980!. The world of western sports has grown and evolved over the last three decades and provides a glimpse of the only professional sport that is based on a working lifestyle. For many, riding broncs, rounding up cattle and working off the land is something they read about in books. In Ramona, the sport of Professional Rodeo and the western way of life is a prevalent and relevant force. Come join us as we celebrate our western roots, gather as a community and honor those who serve.

