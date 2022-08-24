ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 The Fan

High School Football Week 1 Preview

On this episode, what teams really made a statement to start the season. Later on, the San Diego Union Tribune’s Top 10 poll as well as answers the questions to the fan’s mailbag for the week. Finally, game picks for the top games for Week 1.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

The 41st annual Ramona Rodeo happening August 26-28

RAMONA (KUSI) – The 41st Ramona Rodeo is happening this weekend, a tradition since 1980!. The world of western sports has grown and evolved over the last three decades and provides a glimpse of the only professional sport that is based on a working lifestyle. For many, riding broncs, rounding up cattle and working off the land is something they read about in books. In Ramona, the sport of Professional Rodeo and the western way of life is a prevalent and relevant force. Come join us as we celebrate our western roots, gather as a community and honor those who serve.
RAMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Football
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
pacificsandiego.com

Escondido resident wins $265,585 on ‘Press Your Luck’ game show

Winning a life-changing jackpot on a prime-time game show was difficult, but keeping the outcome secret for nearly three months was almost as challenging. FaLawna Barton, a single mother of a teen and a tween in Escondido, won more than a quarter of a million dollars with the push of a button last May.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Teaching and learning difficult due to busted AC in schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thirty-year-old air conditioning systems across San Diego and unusually hot weather have left students uncomfortable in classrooms during the first weeks of school. At times the issue has been so bad that temperatures are hotter inside the classroom than out. If AC does work, it’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

3rd annual Power Women SD Gala set for September 18 in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Discover Magazines is hosting its 3rd Annual Power Women SD® Gala on Sept. 18th at the Hilton Del Mar, celebrating the accomplishments of San Diego’s women business owners and career professionals and in support of Thrive Animal Rescue and The Crisis House assisting women and their children suffering from domestic violence abuse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#American Football
kusi.com

New Mission Trails art exhibit features local San Diego artists

MISSION TRAILS (KUSI) – Mission Trails is a longstanding attraction for hikers and health nuts, but it also has a cultural side. The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation has a new art exhibit that features seven local artists and a range of varied media compositions. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Z94

Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
LAWTON, OK
kusi.com

Remember Me Thursday® Rescue Contest Open Now!​

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shelters work every day to solve homeless pet concerns, so the Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest allows individuals to provide money, food and toys to their favorite rescue facility simply by sharing their rescue pet story. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Jessica Gercke of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kusi.com

SPV Michael Martinez: The conditions of his release into Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Last week Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, into Borrego Springs for an extra two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy