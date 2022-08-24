Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Toddler's Tragic Death On Father's Farm
Three-year-old Albie Speakman, described by mom Leah Bridge as her "sunshine boy," died of a head injury on July 16.
Tragic toddler, 3, dies in 37C car after ‘dad left him to go for drink with his brother’
A THREE-year-old baby died after his dad left him in a 37C car while he went for a drink, according to reports. Sifeddin Malahaji, 34, was devastated when he found his son unresponsive after returning from having a drink with his brother on Monday. He travelled to Adana, Turkey with...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs
It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
8-year-old Toya Hill lived in the Lafayette Homes Housing Projects with her mother, Annette Stanley, brother, and sister in Baltimore, Maryland. Toya was a well-behaved, quiet little girl with an excellent school record at City Springs Elementary School.
Heartstopping moment a toddler runs onto a busy road and is rescued by a hero driver moments before he's hit
Shocking footage has emerged of a toddler running onto a busy road during peak hour traffic after escaping from a nearby house. Drivers travelling along King Georges Road, in the western Sydney suburb of Wiley Park, were left horrified on Tuesday afternoon when a little boy ran out into traffic.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Teen girl saves toddler from dog attack, her parents get a vet bill
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It’s strange, but when I really think about it, my sister has had an awful lot of brushes with death.
Woman Refuses to Babysit Newborn, Leaves Child Alone for Hours
Childcare has become increasingly more difficult to secure since the beginning of the pandemic. Many parents have turned to family members to bridge the gap in childcare needs.
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
Missing 82-Year-Old Woman Found Safe After Toddler Sees Her Near Home in Georgia
A toddler cracked a missing person’s case during playtime. It happened in the Georgia backyard of little Ethan Moore where he and his mom Brittany were playing with bubbles. Ethan and the family dog chased some of the bubbles to the back fence and that’s where something else caught the child’s attention. He saw Nina Lipscomb, 82, laying under the trees. She had been missing for a few days. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’
Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
