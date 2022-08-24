ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

'One-stop' health and wellness building will help rural area

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsAEg_0hSigHTB00

Officials tout $7 million 'one-stop health & wellness building' for rural Clear Creek medical care 02:16

Clear Creek County combats public health care issues with one-stop health and wellness building.

"By all accounts, it should have been impossible, but here it is," remarked fundraising consultant Robb Pike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmT9S_0hSigHTB00
CBS

That impossible feat was raising enough of the $7 million to construct the health and wellness center in Idaho Springs, a one-stop shop for healthcare needs. The building includes general practitioners, a food bank, mental health resources and just about anything under the medical umbrella you can think of minus hospital and urgent care services.

County commissioners thought back to a different time, 2011 when the last practicing primary care doctor left the county. People had to drive out of the county for medical care, and while there isn't a huge population in Clear Creek, for those who lived there it was one more obstacle to proper health care. Now, they have the center.

"Our resources are a little further away, a lot of our people are more set in their ways, they are not necessarily up to speed on technology," Sam McCloskey, mayor of Silver Plume, said.

He agreed making it as easy as possible would inspire people to make use of the health and wellness center, and in turn, take better care of themselves and others in their care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSb27_0hSigHTB00
CBS

It's not without a herculean effort of fundraising the building existed at all. Local community leaders donated massive chunks of cash, and Sen. John Hickenlooper helped to secure $1 million in funding from the federal government.

"When there is the next pandemic because it is when... it may take 10 years, 20 years, hopefully, it will take 100 years, when there is that pandemic, we will be better prepared because we will have the right people in place," Hickenlooper said.

If you're interested in all the services the health and wellness center provides, you can check it out here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

School district to open mental health day treatment center

The Cherry Creek School District is in the middle of what could be a pioneering project to address what experts call a pediatric mental health "state of emergency." Next year, the district will open a mental health day treatment center staffed by professionals from several big names in Colorado health care. It will be located on CCSD's Joliet Campus in Aurora. "It is setting the stage for a national look at whether this is a reasonable approach to really dealing with our mental health crisis," said Dr. Bruno Anthony, Vice Chair of the CU School of Medicine's Department of...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Workforce Development Center helps Denver Health employees move up

This spring Denver Health launched its Workforce Development Center, with a goal of empowering and promoting employees already in the company. "Here at the Workforce Development Center we provide career coaching and career navigation," said Lorena Zimmer, Chief Impact Officer for Denver Health. "We have a set of 12 career pathways into better paying jobs and we're hoping to expand that. We provide financial education to help people budget or help people increase their credit scores." And while any Denver Health employee can take advantage of the center, Zimmer says they're really focused on low-wage employees and helping them move...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools short dozens of nurses

Amid many staff shortages the Denver Public School district has experienced, now it's seeing a nurse shortage. The Denver Classroom Teachers Association said at least 42 schools don't have nurses. That means the nurses the district does have are shuffling between multiple schools, some even working up to five. Rebecca Sposato is one of those teachers who will be working at multiple schools this year."I like being a school nurse," Sposato said. "I'm currently assigned to Emily Griffith High School, and Downtown Denver Expeditionary School, but because there is a nurse shortage, and there are schools that did not have...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Education advocates in Colorado work to keep students out of debt

About 800,000 Coloradans still owe on their federal student loans. According to Student Loan Hero, their average balance is around $34,000. Education advocates are working to inform college-bound students before they decide to join the millions of graduates still paying for their degrees. RELATED: Here's who is eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness program Higher education consultant Javon Brame says academic capitalism is at its highest. "A lot of students choose the institution of higher education they're going to attend based on the costs," said Brame. "It's something students have become much more aware of after watching their parents or...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
County
Clear Creek County, CO
Idaho Springs, CO
Government
City
Idaho Springs, CO
Clear Creek County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
David Heitz

Opinion: What homeless people need to survive

Unfortunately, homelessness doesn’t come with a handbook. And some of us lack the “street sense” needed to survive. A successful journalist most my life, I never expected to become homeless. I demonstrated incredible denial as the money ran out, staying in luxury hotels after I left my apartment because I did not feel safe there.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Aurora school teaches entrepreneurial skills

A new school in Aurora is helping give kids the skills needed to make their future plans possible. The Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy opened its doors earlier this month. Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn and city officials joined students and staff for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.  "As Aurora grows, we as a district that serves this community needed to change and grow with it," said Munn.  CBEA is one of the first to open as part of Blueprint APS. Aurora Public Schools has faced enrollment declines, which have negatively impacted the district's budget. Blueprint APS was developed in 2018 to...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Chief Pazen shares concerns after 'avoid police' video shown at school

Denver Public Schools officials are addressing concerns from the community after a controversial video was shown to students at Denver South High School. The video's message about how to respond to bias motivates attacks includes a tip to "avoid police." In a statement, the district days the video was not vetted before it was presented to the student body. "Unfortunately, what I saw enhances the divide that we're all trying to bridge," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said after watching the video. Pazen says the advice to not call police was shocking, but the reasoning behind...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Claims: Arapahoe Co. Human Services removed kids unjustly

More lawsuits are being filed against Arapahoe County Human Services. A former human services case worker. Robin Niceta, the former partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, is at the center of one complaint, but there are more. The latest round of lawsuits reaches beyond Niceta, with allegations that many children were taken away from families when they likely should not have been removed. "And as I stand here right now. Some of these women are still missing their children and I can't stand that... I can't stand that," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.She claims to be a victim and...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hickenlooper
CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools closing 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
agdaily.com

Packaged salad industry innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

Steve Taylor, a pioneer in the bagged salad industry, passed away on Sunday in Denver due to lung and heart failure. Taylor created and developed products that focused on consumer convenience as the CEO of Fresh Express. He was 67. Taylor grew up in California’s Salinas Valley agricultural industry. He...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora approves ordinance to save water, cutting back on grass considerably

Aurora City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance aimed at saving water. It will majorly cut back on grass.The city will limit how much cool-weather grass will be allowed in new developments.Along with that, the city won't approve any new golf courses, decorative water features or grass in the median. Instead, people will have to fill spaces with native plants.The mayor says it's a responsible move as the state deals with climate change and drought.This does not impact properties already built. Arapahoe County is also taking water-saving steps. The county recently ripped out a Kentucky bluegrass field and replaced it with drought-resistant native grasses. It will save 1.5 million gallons of water each year.RELATED: Plan for limits on grass lawns for new homes in Aurora passes City Council hurdleArapahoe County focuses on native grasses to help save waterAurora could become first Colorado city to outlaw 'decorative' grass in new landscaping
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Area#Linus Mental Health#Health Care#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health
CBS Denver

Jeffco offering new COVID-19 vaccine for adults only

A Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 is now available at Jefferson County Public Health in Lakewood. The new vaccine is a protein-based vaccine, like other routine immunizations. This vaccine is only available for adults. Novavax requires two doses to be considered fully vaccinated, with each dose administered three to eight weeks apart.This new vaccine is more comparable to other protein-based solutions to treat pertussis, tetanus, shingles and hepatitis b. That's different from the other COVID vaccines, which are viral vector or mRNA-based."The Novavax vaccine contains a small amount of synthetic spike protein as well as an ingredient called an adjuvant,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aquatic invasive plant species detected at Boulder Reservoir

The presence of Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM), an invasive plant, has been found in the Boulder Reservoir. It was detected by Colorado Parks and Wildlife during its semi-annual invasive species monitoring visit. Eurasian watermilfoil may have arrived at the reservoir via wind, fishing, animals, humans or watercraft. "The extent and location of EWM in the Reservoir is not yet known as just a fragment was discovered," said Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes in a statement. "We'll work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who will conduct a more comprehensive aquatic plant survey this fall to determine the extent...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Campus police focused on student safety after knife threat at CSU

A man with a knife threatened a female student on Colorado State University's campus in Fort Collins this week. It happened outside near the recreation center on Wednesday morning. The man reportedly asked for directions and after the woman answered he physically grabbed her and started yelling at her. When another student ran over to help police say the suspect threatened both of the students with a knife before running away. Within minutes of 911 calls coming in, police were on scene and able to locate the suspect, who was arrested. CSU Police Chief Jay Callaghan described it as an...
FORT COLLINS, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Keep cannabis away from Colorado canines

Even in Denver, Scoobies and doobies don’t mix. Denver is known as the Mile-High City for reasons other than just its altitude. Many consider Denver the marijuana capitol of the United States. Colorado became the first state to legalize the plant for recreational use.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
56K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy