In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Teen arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. The Lockhart Police Department says the male suspect could face felony terroristic threat charges. Extra police resources were called out to patrol Lockhart ISD campuses after...
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating North Austin homicide suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a North Austin homicide earlier this month. It happened Tuesday, August 9, at the Citgo located at 1600 Ohlen Road, near the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
CBS Austin
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
CBS Austin
Walmart in Texas temporarily evacuated following reports of nearby shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Walmart, as well as several houses, were temporarily evacuated on Saturday afternoon after police said they received reports of a shooting in the area. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said three adults and five juveniles were detained in connection to the incident. Sheriff Javier...
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
CBS Austin
Missing 85-year-old woman last seen yesterday in North Austin, has been found
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE----- The Austin Police Department says, Mrs.Godwin has been found safe. ORIGINAL ------------- The Austin Police Department says a missing 85-year-old woman was last seen Saturday afternoon in North Austin. APD is asking the community for help to locate Geraldine Godwin, who was last seen at...
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
CBS Austin
Uvalde parents urge Gov. Abbott to up the age to purchase an AR-15 to 21 at Austin rally
AUSTIN, Texas — Families of the 21 children who lost their lives in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, survivors from Santa Fe, Texas, youth activists, and March For Our Lives rallied on Saturday at the state capitol in Austin demanding action on gun safety. They say Governor...
CBS Austin
Local woman helps families displaced in Austin apartment fire
AUSTIN, Texas — One woman is trying to help her neighbors who lost everything in a North West Austin apartment fire get back on their feet. CBS Austin covered the fire on August 15. Austin Fire reported the flames started on the 2nd floor of a balcony and quickly...
CBS Austin
1 dead, 2 injured after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 SB upper deck in Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and two others are injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin overnight. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at 2100 N I-35 Upper Deck...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.
Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
CBS Austin
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
CBS Austin
'Beyond the Books': Hospital volunteer's program helps visitors through tough times
Austin, tx — For two decades, one man has used his free time to volunteer at a local hospital, not as a doctor or visitor, but as a librarian of sorts. But this ongoing project has become about so much more than just books. Every week, Bret Evans gets...
CBS Austin
How the Goddard Family of Schools can help get your students back on their academic track
While the pandemic greatly changed school and playtime routines, it’s no surprise that children have been incredibly resilient. However, according to a Harvard study, 61% of parents still feel the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social-emotional development. Happily, Goddard Systems Chairman and CEO, Dennis R. Maple, and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Lauren Starnes joined us to discuss how parents can notice stress in their children and help them reacclimate and grow this school year.
CBS Austin
Hit the water for a great cause at The Flatwater Foundation's annual paddle event!
Providing access to mental health services for those touched by cancer, The Flatwater Foundation invites you to grab a paddle and join them for the 13th annual Tyler's Dam That Cancer fundraising event. Trevor Scott welcomes Chelsea Hardee from The Flatwater Foundation to share how we can join them on the lake for this worthy cause.
CBS Austin
Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
CBS Austin
Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
CBS Austin
We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!
It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Roy Lozano Ballet Folklorico 40th anniversary show cut short due to weather
Roy Lozano's Ballet Folklorico de Texas has cancelled the rest of its 40th anniversary show Saturday night due to inclement weather. The free performance by Austin's premier company of Mexican folk dance began at 7 p.m. at Zilker Hillside Theater and was already underway with performances by the school of dance, alumni and professional company when city crews spotted lightning.
