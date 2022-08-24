Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Smiles visible as Yakima kids return to a more normal first day of school
For Washington Middle School academic specialist Jennifer Hernandez, Wednesday was the first time in a long time she could see smiles on kids’ faces on the first day of school. Of course, there were also confused faces on kids struggling to navigate their new class schedules and the blank...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima School District gave free immunizations for students to start school on time
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District (YSD) students with outdated immunizations could start school late and even be excluded from classes or activities, said the district’s Health and Wellness Program Supervisor, Lanea Cate. “They would need to be excluded for their own safety,” said Cate. Cate...
Richland School District Sued Over Student Bus Stop Accident
Information has been released about a lawsuit filed against the Richland School District concerning a bus stop accident last October. The student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street after the bus left, says the lawsuit. A local Tri-City and Yakima law firm has filed the suit in...
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
Yakima Herald Republic
COVID guidelines will be less strict as Yakima area students head back to school
The first day of school for 2022 will be the most normal looking one since the pandemic began, with many COVID guidelines less strict than they were at the start of last school year. “Opening school this year will be unlike it has been for the last three years, and...
Richland school bus driver and district sued for ‘negligence’ after 11-year-old hit by truck
She crossed behind the bus as she was heading to her house.
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Memorial in need of volunteers
Yakima Valley Memorial is calling for some much needed volunteers. After COVID hit, the hospital says it lost 60 percent of it’s volunteers. They are specifically asking for people to volunteer at their Ohana Mammography Center or the North Start Cancer Center. Volunteers would be expected to greet patients,...
FOX 11 and 41
YCSO reminds people to look out for kids around buses and school zones
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – With kids returning to school this week, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) wants to remind drivers to be on the look out for kids and follow school zone traffic laws. Most kids in Yakima County are returning to school this week. Some schools...
Richland family sues school district after daughter was hit by a truck at her bus stop
RICHLAND, Wash. — “Rush to the hospital your child’s been hit by a car,” Attorney Megan Chang-Ngaruiya said every parent’s nightmare happened to one Richland family last fall. “On this particular day – she crossed the road behind the bus, after the bus had already...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
FOX 11 and 41
Astria cancer center wants to create healing garden for patients
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – The Astria Cancer Center in Sunnyside is looking to create a healing garden for their patients undergoing treatment. The staff at Astria said their patients deserve to look at something that will help them feel peace. Studies also show there can be lots of benefits from healing gardens like relief from symptoms.
Tri-Cities natives push for pot business in Pasco, stakeholders push back
PASCO, Wash. — It’s been years since the sales of marijuana was legalized in the state of Washington. Shortly after sales were legalized, the City of Pasco made a policy change. “We decided to put a moratorium on that, so basically you can’t have a pot shop in...
ncwlife.com
Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and LOTS of land for animals to roam. If you've ever wanted a horse...
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
martincitytelegraph.com
Grandview businesses get a financial boost from federal funds
The City of Grandview is committing $100,000 to giving Grandview small businesses a boost. The Small Business Recovery Assistance Program will distribute one-time cash payments of up to $5,000 to qualifying small businesses who meet these criteria:. Up to 50 employees. Businesses with a “brick and mortar” presence in Grandview...
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
