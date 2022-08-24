ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Smiles visible as Yakima kids return to a more normal first day of school

For Washington Middle School academic specialist Jennifer Hernandez, Wednesday was the first time in a long time she could see smiles on kids’ faces on the first day of school. Of course, there were also confused faces on kids struggling to navigate their new class schedules and the blank...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts

It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial in need of volunteers

Yakima Valley Memorial is calling for some much needed volunteers. After COVID hit, the hospital says it lost 60 percent of it’s volunteers. They are specifically asking for people to volunteer at their Ohana Mammography Center or the North Start Cancer Center. Volunteers would be expected to greet patients,...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria cancer center wants to create healing garden for patients

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – The Astria Cancer Center in Sunnyside is looking to create a healing garden for their patients undergoing treatment. The staff at Astria said their patients deserve to look at something that will help them feel peace. Studies also show there can be lots of benefits from healing gardens like relief from symptoms.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
WENATCHEE, WA
92.9 The Bull

8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair

What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
martincitytelegraph.com

Grandview businesses get a financial boost from federal funds

The City of Grandview is committing $100,000 to giving Grandview small businesses a boost. The Small Business Recovery Assistance Program will distribute one-time cash payments of up to $5,000 to qualifying small businesses who meet these criteria:. Up to 50 employees. Businesses with a “brick and mortar” presence in Grandview...
GRANDVIEW, WA
kpq.com

Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change

Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
WENATCHEE, WA

