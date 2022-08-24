Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
How Should I Space Out a Flu Vaccine and a Shingles Vaccine?
One of the biggest challenges that many healthcare professionals face each year is convincing their patients to get a seasonal flu vaccine. People delay or skip getting a flu vaccine for a myriad of reasons. A few common reasons, according to the. American Medical Association (AMA) , include an aversion...
cdc.gov
CDC Recommends Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents
Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adolescents ages 12 through 17. This recommendation follows FDA’s authorization to authorize the vaccine for this age group under emergency use. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is available now, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adolescents. Having multiple types of vaccines offers more options and flexibility for the public, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers.
The Most Common Questions About The Updated COVID Vaccine, Answered
Can you get one if you recently had omicron? How long will it give you immunity? Here's what to know about the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent shots coming this fall.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 73 percent effective in children under 5
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was 73.2 percent effective against the disease in children under 5, the company said Tuesday. The company touted the data as reinforcing the importance of the vaccine, which was authorized in June, after months of waiting for a vaccine for the youngest children. The effectiveness is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Did We Need COVID Vaccines if the TB Vaccine Offers Protection?
A new study found that three doses of a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) were 92% effective at preventing COVID-19 in patients with type 1 diabetes. It’s long been known that the TB vaccine (BCG) offers broad protection against different pathogens because of the type of immune response it prompts in the body.
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
Moderna's vaccine that targets the omicron variant gets its first approval as British regulators authorize it
LONDON — British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant. In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given...
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms'
(CNN) — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," he said in a tweet on Monday. "I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," Bourla wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."
CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes.
MedicalXpress
Universal flu vaccine protects against variants of both influenza A and B viruses
A new universal flu vaccine protects against diverse variants of both influenza A and B viruses in mice, according to a new study by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers designed a single, universal influenza vaccine candidate with key cross-protective, less variable parts...
FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
(CNN) -- The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology. The vaccine was authorized for adults in July. With the latest...
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs
August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong
Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
MedicalXpress
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and breakthrough infections in the Virus Watch cohort
A range of studies globally demonstrate that the effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines wane over time, but the total effect of anti-S antibody levels on risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether this varies by vaccine type is not well understood. Here we show that anti-S levels peak three to four weeks following the second dose of vaccine and the geometric mean of the samples is nine fold higher for BNT162b2 than ChAdOx1. Increasing anti-S levels are associated with a reduced risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection (Hazard Ratio 0.85; 95%CIs: 0.79-0.92). We do not find evidence that this antibody relationship with risk of infection varies by second dose vaccine type (BNT162b2 vs. ChAdOx1). In keeping with our anti-S antibody data, we find that people vaccinated with ChAdOx1 had 1.64 times the odds (95% confidence interval 1.45-1.85) of a breakthrough infection compared to BNT162b2. We anticipate our findings to be useful in the estimation of the protective effect of anti-S levels on risk of infection due to Delta. Our findings provide evidence about the relationship between antibody levels and protection for different vaccines and will support decisions on optimising the timing of booster vaccinations and identifying individuals who should be prioritised for booster vaccination, including those who are older, clinically extremely vulnerable, or received ChAdOx1 as their primary course. Our finding that risk of infection by anti-S level does not interact with vaccine type, but that individuals vaccinated with ChAdOx1 were at higher risk of infection, provides additional support for the use of using anti-S levels for estimating vaccine efficacy.
U.S. CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for COVID-19 exposure
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID-19, the agency said in updated guidelines on Thursday.
Comments / 0