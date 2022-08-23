There’s something particularly special about cooking with stone fruit. Eaten raw, they can sometimes disappoint; catching an apricot or a peach at its absolute best is a moment to be treasured, because it’s actually quite rare. Cooking with them, then – teasing out their sweetness on the chargrill, for example, or cooking them down in a pan with sugar and spices – is a guaranteed way to hit on the wonderful. As for the cherries, well, it just feels like a luxury to be eating them after the pitting has been done!

RECIPES ・ 23 DAYS AGO