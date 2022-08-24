Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks with Jalen Whitlow
We’re just over a week away from the return of Kentucky Wildcats football!. On this week’s episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the guys welcomed on former Wildcats quarterback Jalen Whitlow. Whitlow played at Kentucky from 2012-13 and was the starting quarterback during...
aseaofblue.com
Early Kentucky football preview: Louisville
We’re almost at the start of the new season and have now reached the last of our early opponent previews. This time, we look at Week 13 and the season finale with the Louisville Cardinals in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup. Though it hasn’t been much...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Kentucky QB wins starting job at FCS program
Former Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen has won the starting job at Tarleton State, an FCS program located in Stephenville, Texas. Allen played at Kentucky in 2020 and 2021 and announced he would transfer to Tarleton State less than a month ago. Allen appeared in 5 games across his short Kentucky...
Elite ATH From Georgia Sets Visit With Kentucky
As the 2023 recruiting cycle wages on, Mark Stoops's program is always looking ahead to future classes, and one prized recruit from the state of Georgia announced he is set to visit Kentucky. 2024 Buford (Ga.) athlete KingJoseph Edwards announced all of his upcoming visits for the 2022 season ...
themountaineagle.com
Ole Miss transfer happy to be at UK
Keidron Smith really won’t say a lot about why he left Mississippi where he was a productive defensive back for four years, but he quickly makes it clear he’s happy to be at Kentucky. “I am blessed for Coach (Mark) Stoops to give me the opportunity to be...
bvmsports.com
John Calipari opens up about trip to Eastern Kentucky
“We must not forget about those in need!” On Tuesday Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari traveled to Eastern Kentucky to help pass out shoes to those that lost everything in the devastating floods that hit the region just over a month ago. Joined by Blair Bergmann (STUNT team Head Coach), Golda Borst (Women’s Golf Head Coach), Brian Craig (Men’s…
Eastern Progress
EKU football player taken into federal custody
On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear celebrates Jeffersontown 12-U World Series champions in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. — It was a celebration at the Kentucky State Capitol earlier Wednesday morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear greeted Jeffersontown's 12-u Strike youth baseball team just a few weeks after they won the world championship. The team beat Mexico in the "Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Championship."
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
yieldpro.com
West Shore acquires fifth apartment community in Kentucky
West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Bridle Creek Apartments, an upscale apartment community in Lexington, Kentucky. This is West Shore’s fourth acquisition in Lexington and fifth in Kentucky. The company’s other Kentucky properties include Enclave Hartland, Hamburg Farms, and 1809 at Winchester, all in Lexington, and Haven on Tucker in Louisville. West Shore now owns and operates over 40 properties with over 13,500 units in seven states.
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
lanereport.com
Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
Bourbon bottling facility to open 2nd location in Lancaster
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said that it will give $6.25 million towards the expansion project, as part of the state's $1.1 billion investment into the spirits industry.
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
WKYT 27
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy. Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.
