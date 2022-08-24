ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

q13fox.com

Tacoma shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured early Friday morning. The shooting happened before 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Steele Street. Tacoma police told FOX 13 that two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle. Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Renton, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. Officers arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool. Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire

A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Suspect in Madrona fire spree charged with five counts of arson

Prosecutors say the string of arsons that damaged multiple Madrona homes in the suspect’s 90-minute spree of chaos earlier this month began the day before with a fire set at the West Seattle home where the man’s ex-partner was staying. Tukwila man Bert Dailing has been charged with...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
