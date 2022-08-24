Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Tacoma shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured early Friday morning. The shooting happened before 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Steele Street. Tacoma police told FOX 13 that two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle. Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to...
q13fox.com
Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle. Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. Officers arrived...
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool. Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.
Arrest made in suspected luring of 5-year-old in North Bend
Snoqualmie police arrested a man on charges of a suspected luring in North bend last month, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On July 24, police responded to a report of a possible child luring at Torguson Park at 750 E. North Bend Way. A mother had called 911 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect in Madrona fire spree charged with five counts of arson
Prosecutors say the string of arsons that damaged multiple Madrona homes in the suspect’s 90-minute spree of chaos earlier this month began the day before with a fire set at the West Seattle home where the man’s ex-partner was staying. Tukwila man Bert Dailing has been charged with...
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
q13fox.com
Video shows unprovoked attack against 62-year-old man in Bellevue
Police said the suspect came up behind the victim and started hitting him repeatedly with an 18-inch metal tool. Now, police are looking to ID the suspect. They say he may have driven off in a lime green Kia Soul.
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Man charged with murder in shooting after he refused to let other driver merge, police say
Surveillance footage and witness statements contradict a Kirkland man’s claim that he fatally shot a driver in self-defense during a road rage encounter near the Seattle Costco store last month, prosecutors say. Angel Valderrama, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen on July 21,...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
KOMO News
Seattle police investigating after man shot near West Seattle neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police are at a shooting scene in West Seattle. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Detroit Ave. SW Thursday afternoon. Officers do confirm it found one victim, the Seattle Fire Department said the 32-year-old man has been stabilized. Police say he was shot in the leg.
Traffic stop, crash led up to trooper shooting man in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper in Federal Way on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. near South 348th Street and Enchanted Parkway South, near Costco. As a trooper was trying to pull...
Comments / 10