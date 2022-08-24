ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension

On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
California Sports
SheKnows

Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
GLENDALE, CA
numberfire.com

Jo Adell left on Los Angeles' bench on Tuesday evening

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell will take a seat after Magneuris Sierra was aligned in left field, Mike Trout was shifted to center, and Shohei Ohtani was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 106...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arte Moreno
#The Los Angeles Angels
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB
numberfire.com

Luis Rengifo resting for Angels Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Rengifo will rest in the day game after a night game. Jose Rojas will fill the void on third base and bat eighth. Rojas...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
ANAHEIM, CA
Los Angeles Angels
US News and World Report

Baseball-Los Angeles Angels Owner to Explore Selling Team

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday said he has begun exploring the possibility of selling the Anaheim-based team he has owned for 20 seasons. "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I...
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI

