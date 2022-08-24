Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
MLB rumors: 5 teams that should free Mike Trout with Angels ownership in flux
The Los Angeles Angels are about to be sold, so here are 5 MLB teams that should take advantage and free Mike Trout from the in-flux, struggling franchise. When you think of the Los Angeles Angels, you likely think of Mike Trout. He’s synonymous with the Angels — and with missing the playoffs.
3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno
With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Angels fans share their feeling about potential departure of owner Arte Moreno
As owner, Moreno has seen the Angels capture six American League West Division titles, and with that six playoff appearances — though the team never managed past the Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Michele Gile reports.
deseret.com
The Los Angeles Angels — the Salt Lake Bees’ parent club — could be for sale soon
A Major League Baseball franchise with Utah connections could be for sale soon. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that the organization — read, owner Arte Moreno — has begun evaluating the idea of selling the team. The Angels are the parent club of the Salt Lake...
SheKnows
Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
numberfire.com
Jo Adell left on Los Angeles' bench on Tuesday evening
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell will take a seat after Magneuris Sierra was aligned in left field, Mike Trout was shifted to center, and Shohei Ohtani was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 106...
RELATED PEOPLE
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno looking into selling team
Calling it a "difficult decision," Angels owner Arte Moreno says he has begun the process of looking for a buyer for the team he purchased in 2003.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
MLB・
Column: Good riddance to Angels owner Arte Moreno and his sombrero of shame
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Luis Rengifo resting for Angels Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Rengifo will rest in the day game after a night game. Jose Rojas will fill the void on third base and bat eighth. Rojas...
numberfire.com
Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
Elliott: The right Angels owners can turn wishes to happy reality. Who can that be?
The Angels need dynamic and deep-pocketed owners who will provide the vision and resources for a revival, such as those by teams like the Dodgers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Baseball-Los Angeles Angels Owner to Explore Selling Team
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday said he has begun exploring the possibility of selling the Anaheim-based team he has owned for 20 seasons. "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Comments / 0