Police: Man dies after River North ‘road rage’ stabbing

By Glenn Marshall, Shannon Halligan, Andy Koval
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

A 36-year-old man, later identified as Jeremey Walker, was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was involved in a physical altercation in the 0-100 block of West Ohio with an unknown suspect and alerted officers on the Mag Mile.

In a press conference Wednesday night, police said the stabbing was a result of road rage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctXP1_0hSicRuN00
Jeremy Walker, courtesy Legal Help Firm

Walker was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital.

No one is in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

