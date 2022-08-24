Police: Man dies after River North ‘road rage’ stabbing
CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening.
Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing.
A 36-year-old man, later identified as Jeremey Walker, was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was involved in a physical altercation in the 0-100 block of West Ohio with an unknown suspect and alerted officers on the Mag Mile.
In a press conference Wednesday night, police said the stabbing was a result of road rage.
Walker was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital.
No one is in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 1