Read full article on original website
Related
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The risky reason Knicks are not rushing Donovan Mitchell trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are on a stalemate with regards to the Donovan Mitchell trade, but there might be a reason the ‘Bockers are not rushing to get a deal done. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some people within the Knicks organization don’t mind waiting until the regular season starts before seriously engaging on a deal for Mitchell. The reason behind it is they believe the Jazz’s asking price could decrease by that time as they grow more desperate to move the explosive guard and fully start their rebuild.
Lakers Twitter goes nuts over Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker trade
After the Los Angeles Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley, the NBA Twitterverse went nuts for one important tidbit: Pat Bev is going to be playing alongside Russell Westbrook. For those not in the know, Beverley and Westbrook had a longstanding beef that has spanned...
Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Donovan Mitchell
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks issued a statement essentially saying that Kevin Durant will remain with the team weeks after requesting a trade. That means the Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes and dreams of landing Kyrie Irving are pretty much dead. Now, the team must shift its...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Knicks are Being Careful With Picks in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
There's a reason why the Knicks might be so stingy when it comes to Utah's demands for picks.
RUMOR: Danny Ainge has 2 other Donovan Mitchell trade offers he ‘likes’ amid Knicks’ chase
The New York Knicks have been widely considered as the frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, but that might not be the case at all. New York has the young talents and draft assets to package in order to trade for Mitchell, though no deal has been reached as of the moment […] The post RUMOR: Danny Ainge has 2 other Donovan Mitchell trade offers he ‘likes’ amid Knicks’ chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Thomas gets brutally trolled after controversial Kevin Durant tweet
There are only a few remaining big-name free agents out there that are still without a team at this point in the offseason. One of them is former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who himself recently made headlines after demanding a job now that the Kevin Durant trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has ended.
RUMOR: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell trade saga takes intriguing twist — and the Knicks aren’t going to like it
The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Imagine the disgust on his face’: Nick Wright is certain Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook after Patrick Beverley deal
It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are not exactly best of friends. In fact, these two have one of the fiercest personal rivalries in the NBA today. Or at least they used to. This all might change now that the Los Angeles Lakers have brought in...
The Kobe Bryant reason the Patrick Beverley to Lakers trade just became official
Patrick Beverley is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Timberwolves point guard is on the move again, as he’s traded to the team in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. After missing on Kyrie Irving, Beverley is a good, solid consolation prize for this team. However, what’s interesting is that […] The post The Kobe Bryant reason the Patrick Beverley to Lakers trade just became official appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Taurean Prince, Timberwolves forward, arrested in Miami for ‘dangerous drugs’
Taurean Prince, an NBA player currently signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been arrested. Jail records show that the power forward was booked into Miami-Dade County shortly before 6 P.M. The records also show that the arrest was made on an outstanding warrant from Texas, per Andy Slater. As of...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stirring message after 40-point night falls short vs. Nikola Jokic, Serbia
While the NBA is in complete hibernation mode this offseason, two of the league’s best players were waging war against each other for flag and country on the FIBA stage. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, the combined owners of the last four NBA MVP trophies, were going head-to-head as the former’s Team Greece took on […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stirring message after 40-point night falls short vs. Nikola Jokic, Serbia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0