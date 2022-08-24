The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are on a stalemate with regards to the Donovan Mitchell trade, but there might be a reason the ‘Bockers are not rushing to get a deal done. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some people within the Knicks organization don’t mind waiting until the regular season starts before seriously engaging on a deal for Mitchell. The reason behind it is they believe the Jazz’s asking price could decrease by that time as they grow more desperate to move the explosive guard and fully start their rebuild.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO