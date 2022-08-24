ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

Bernie Kosar, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo and Tom Hamilton selected for Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

CLEVELAND — This fall, the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame will add four more members. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, Elyria High School volleyball head coach Carol Russo and Cleveland Guardians radio play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton will comprise its 2022 class.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians

CLEVELAND -- No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
Terry Francona
Cleveland.com

Browns’ Myles Garrett believes Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be ‘a big-time player’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has never been hesitant about his desire to win Defensive Player of the Year. Thursday, after practice, he joined linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in talking with reporters and, when you consider the potential Owusu-Koramoah has, it’s fair to wonder if he might be able to bring home the award himself some day.
CLEVELAND, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
CLEVELAND, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Riverside Kickoff Classic Night headlines weekend invitationals: Cross country preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you’re doing something new and innovative, there are bound to be tweaks and adjustments here and there. Such is the case with the Riverside Kickoff Classic Night Invitational, which will be held Saturday evening at Riverside High School. With this being the third edition of the meet, Riverside coach and meet director Geoff Weber said there have been some adjustments that will make the meet even better than in the past.
CLEVELAND, OH
