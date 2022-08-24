Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Is Guardians’ Terry Francona having his best season as manager? Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The inescapable truth about the past is that all the bricks are in place. Everyone knows who the heroes and villains are. All that’s left is the ranking from worst to first or first to worst, depending on your inclination.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates from Game 123
SEATTLE — José Ramírez and the first-place Guardians face the Mariners in the opener of a four-game weekend series at T-Mobile Park. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Mariners spoil Triston McKenzie’s strong start with early home run, hand Guardians 3-1 loss
SEATTLE — Triston McKenzie’s start Thursday featured an early home run, a handful of strikeouts and another dominant stretch where he retired 18 of 20 Seattle batters. But unlike his previous outing, Cleveland’s offense was unable to rally late in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners starting lineups for Aug. 25, 2022
SEATTLE — Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and Mariners. Where: T-Mobile Park, 4:10 p.m. TV/radio: YouTube TV, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (66-56) vs. Mariners (67-57). Starting pitchers: RHP Triston McKenzie (9-9, 3.11) vs. LHP...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bernie Kosar, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo and Tom Hamilton selected for Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022
CLEVELAND — This fall, the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame will add four more members. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, Elyria High School volleyball head coach Carol Russo and Cleveland Guardians radio play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton will comprise its 2022 class.
4 things to watch when the Browns play the Bears in preseason finale: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrap up their preseason on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium when they host the Bears at 7 p.m. Head coach Kevin Stefanski already announced Jacoby Brissett will start the game and other starters will play as well. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and...
Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.
MLB
Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians
CLEVELAND -- No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns’ Myles Garrett believes Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be ‘a big-time player’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has never been hesitant about his desire to win Defensive Player of the Year. Thursday, after practice, he joined linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in talking with reporters and, when you consider the potential Owusu-Koramoah has, it’s fair to wonder if he might be able to bring home the award himself some day.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 schedule
The Guardians will face every team in the Major Leagues at least once in 2023.
Remembering Bobby Fischer, the chess prodigy who represented America on the world stage, 50 years ago: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For me to call Bobby Fischer an enigma would be like calling Elon Musk rich. I would merely be stating the obvious. But I need to call Fischer something. Then again, maybe I just need to mention why his name matters. Fifty years have come and gone since he grabbed headlines around the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022: Cleveland has a 15-year master plan for what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Officials in Cleveland are considering putting another plan in place for improvements to the city. Do you know what it’s for this time?. If so, then you should get at least one question correct in this week’s news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events in Northeast Ohio from the past week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Woodmere mayor, MLB pitcher, sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for buying credit cards on dark web, buying $10k in gas for Amazon truck
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Former Woodmere Mayor and Florida Marlins pitcher Charles Smith will spend nearly three years in federal prison for buying hundreds of stolen credit card numbers off the dark web and using the information to pay for more than $10,000 worth of gas for his Amazon delivery truck.
Cleveland rock band The Sublets release energetic new single ‘Up’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With a string of infectious pop-punk-tinged tracks, The Sublets have hit the ground running in Cleveland’s music scene – and this week, the band took its next leap with a new single “Up.”. The song, featuring lyrics written with Britton Roberts, explores family...
Riverside Kickoff Classic Night headlines weekend invitationals: Cross country preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you’re doing something new and innovative, there are bound to be tweaks and adjustments here and there. Such is the case with the Riverside Kickoff Classic Night Invitational, which will be held Saturday evening at Riverside High School. With this being the third edition of the meet, Riverside coach and meet director Geoff Weber said there have been some adjustments that will make the meet even better than in the past.
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is happy making a clean start with his Dirty Knobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mike Campbell is clear that if he ran the world Tom Petty would still be alive, the Heartbreakers would still be happily playing music together and he’d probably have a few other things going on the side. Absent that level of divine control, however, Campbell is...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0