CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you’re doing something new and innovative, there are bound to be tweaks and adjustments here and there. Such is the case with the Riverside Kickoff Classic Night Invitational, which will be held Saturday evening at Riverside High School. With this being the third edition of the meet, Riverside coach and meet director Geoff Weber said there have been some adjustments that will make the meet even better than in the past.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO