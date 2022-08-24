Read full article on original website
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters
ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
Federal judge blocks Idaho’s abortion ban for medical emergencies after Justice Department lawsuit
Hours before the state’s anti-abortion “trigger” law takes effect, a federal judge in Idaho has partially blocked a ban on abortion care in the state following a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice.US District Court Judge B Lynn Winmill granted a preliminary injunction on 24 August that prohibits the state from enforcing the anti-abortion law “to the extent that statute conflicts” with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. Health providers will not face prosecution or arrest if they provide abortions during emergency medical care.The order follows a Justice Department lawsuit arguing that Idaho’s abortion ban violates...
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, the United States District Court of Utah, Garfield County, Kane County, and the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against President Biden and members […]
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Judge sides with Biden admin, blocking part of Idaho’s abortion ban
The federal government’s challenge represents one of its most aggressive actions to preserve abortion rights.
ACLU Abandons First Amendment in Colorado Gay Wedding Web-Hosting Case
Would you believe the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have something in common? They both believe that the state should be able to force web companies to host content that these platforms disagree with or find morally objectionable in some fashion. If that sounds...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S.,...
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
Nebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday.
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure.The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week.Romanick put the trigger ban on hold last month when he ruled that Attorney...
What Will Change If ‘Trigger’ Bans Take Effect in Tennessee, Idaho and Texas?
An empty room at a women’s health clinic in McAllen, Texas, April 29, 2022. (Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times) Tennessee, Idaho and Texas are poised to enact so-called trigger laws Thursday, placing new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women and in some cases adding punishments for doctors who perform the procedures.
Wisconsin GOP asks judge to toss lawsuit challenging abortion ban
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban.Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin's ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life.Kaul's lawsuit argues that the ban conflicts with a 1985 Wisconsin law that allows abortions before a fetus has grown...
bloomberglaw.com
North Dakota’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Blocked Pending Review
Abortion continues to be legal in North Dakota for now, as a state court judge blocked a near-total ban while litigation to determine its validity under the state’s constitution moves forward. Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick of the Burleigh County District Court granted Red River Women’s Clinic’s motion to block...
More Republican-led states will ban abortions this week as 'trigger laws' go into effect
Several Republican-led states will ban nearly all abortions this week as their so-called trigger laws go into effect in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Some of the laws will also increase penalties for those accused of performing the procedure. Such laws in Idaho,...
North Dakota judge blocks anti-abortion ‘trigger’ law hours before it takes effect
A state court ruling in North Dakota has once again blocked the state’s anti-abortion law, hours before it was set to take effect, allowing abortion to remain legal in the state while a legal challenge plays out.The near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect on 26 August. Abortion will remain legal as a lawsuit goes to trail.Judge Bruce Romanick previously granted a temporary restraining order last month to freeze the law following a legal challenge on behalf of Fargo’s Red River Women’s Clinic – the last remaining abortion clinic in the state.The clinic already has moved across...
Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion
A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.The ban was set to take effect Friday. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability...
Judge upholds Georgia law prohibiting food, water distribution at polls
A judge declined this week to block a Georgia election law that prohibits handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The new rule is a part of SB 202, an elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Advocates argue that the reforms disproportionately burden voters of color and Democratic-leaning voters.
