Utah State

Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Idaho’s abortion ban for medical emergencies after Justice Department lawsuit

Hours before the state’s anti-abortion “trigger” law takes effect, a federal judge in Idaho has partially blocked a ban on abortion care in the state following a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice.US District Court Judge B Lynn Winmill granted a preliminary injunction on 24 August that prohibits the state from enforcing the anti-abortion law “to the extent that statute conflicts” with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. Health providers will not face prosecution or arrest if they provide abortions during emergency medical care.The order follows a Justice Department lawsuit arguing that Idaho’s abortion ban violates...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure.The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week.Romanick put the trigger ban on hold last month when he ruled that Attorney...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP asks judge to toss lawsuit challenging abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban.Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin's ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life.Kaul's lawsuit argues that the ban conflicts with a 1985 Wisconsin law that allows abortions before a fetus has grown...
WISCONSIN STATE
bloomberglaw.com

North Dakota’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Blocked Pending Review

Abortion continues to be legal in North Dakota for now, as a state court judge blocked a near-total ban while litigation to determine its validity under the state’s constitution moves forward. Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick of the Burleigh County District Court granted Red River Women’s Clinic’s motion to block...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

North Dakota judge blocks anti-abortion ‘trigger’ law hours before it takes effect

A state court ruling in North Dakota has once again blocked the state’s anti-abortion law, hours before it was set to take effect, allowing abortion to remain legal in the state while a legal challenge plays out.The near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect on 26 August. Abortion will remain legal as a lawsuit goes to trail.Judge Bruce Romanick previously granted a temporary restraining order last month to freeze the law following a legal challenge on behalf of Fargo’s Red River Women’s Clinic – the last remaining abortion clinic in the state.The clinic already has moved across...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.The ban was set to take effect Friday. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability...
FARGO, ND
Axios

Judge upholds Georgia law prohibiting food, water distribution at polls

A judge declined this week to block a Georgia election law that prohibits handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The new rule is a part of SB 202, an elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Advocates argue that the reforms disproportionately burden voters of color and Democratic-leaning voters.
GEORGIA STATE

