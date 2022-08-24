Landmark Lanes to celebrate 95th anniversary with events beginning Sept. 26

Landmark Lanes will celebrate its 95th anniversary by hosting nightly events beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release, events include a massive game night by Midwest Gaming Classic, a screening and Big Lebowski -themed party with Milwaukee Film, a special comedy night by Milwaukee Comedy, and special firkin tappings by Lakefront Brewery.

Landmark Lanes, a staple on Milwaukee's east side, was built in 1927 before the Great Depression. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in February. It is in the same building as the Oriental Theater.

Landmark Lanes isn't just a bowling alley. It features three bars, a large arcade, darts, pool tables, foosball tables, and an entertainment stage, according to a news release.

Below is a schedule of the week-long celebration:

Monday, Sept 26: Midwest Gaming Classic, Game Night

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Milwaukee Comedy presents "Voyager'"

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lakefront Brewery presents "Lakefront Tap Takeover" including Stein Hoist competition and special firkin tappings.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Milwaukee Film presents: Lebowski Night - movie and themed after-party

Friday, Sept. 30: Customer Appreciation Night including samples of products, swag, and complimentary pizza from Ian's Pizza.

For more information on the big 95th-anniversary party, visit Landmark Lanes' website .

