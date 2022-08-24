ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Landmark Lanes to celebrate 95th anniversary with events beginning Sept. 26

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Landmark Lanes will celebrate its 95th anniversary by hosting nightly events beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release, events include a massive game night by Midwest Gaming Classic, a screening and Big Lebowski -themed party with Milwaukee Film, a special comedy night by Milwaukee Comedy, and special firkin tappings by Lakefront Brewery.

Landmark Lanes, a staple on Milwaukee's east side, was built in 1927 before the Great Depression. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in February. It is in the same building as the Oriental Theater.

Landmark Lanes isn't just a bowling alley. It features three bars, a large arcade, darts, pool tables, foosball tables, and an entertainment stage, according to a news release.

Below is a schedule of the week-long celebration:

Monday, Sept 26: Midwest Gaming Classic, Game Night

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Milwaukee Comedy presents "Voyager'"

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lakefront Brewery presents "Lakefront Tap Takeover" including Stein Hoist competition and special firkin tappings.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Milwaukee Film presents: Lebowski Night - movie and themed after-party

Friday, Sept. 30: Customer Appreciation Night including samples of products, swag, and complimentary pizza from Ian's Pizza.

For more information on the big 95th-anniversary party, visit Landmark Lanes' website .

