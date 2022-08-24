ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation

By Craig Anderson
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has provided insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a ride at the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair.

According to the chief communications officer of the department, Chris Cannon, the amusement device unit manager for the department was notified Friday, August 19 that an incident involving a passenger occurred the day before. After the ADU manager was notified of the incident, he reviewed the accident report submitted by the affected passenger. He determined the incident did not meet the threshold defined by Tennessee law which allows for further investigation.

Before a formal investigation can begin, Tennessee law requires either a "serious incident" or a "serious physical injury" event where an amusement ride patron is immediately taken to an off-site medical treatment center and/or immediate in-patient admission.

When asked about amusement ride inspection protocols, Cannon gave the following statement:

Tennessee law does not require an inspection each time an amusement device is assembled in the state. The law stipulates an operator provide a valid annual inspection report for a device to obtain an operating permit. The state of Tennessee does not employ amusement device inspectors. The operators hire third-party inspectors to perform the inspections they submit to the state. Many operators hire inspectors to inspect their devices after crews assemble them at a new site.

According to the inspection report filed with the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development Amusement Device Inspection Unit, the ride in question — "Speed" — is owned and operated by Reithoffer Amusements based in Gibsonton, Florida. It was inspected and approved for use on May 24, 2022.

A stamp from the Tennessee Dept. of Labor/WFD WRC Division imprinted on the document indicates that the inspection report was received two days later, on May 26.

Under section B of the inspection report titled "Carriers," item 4, titled "Safety Restraints," contains a note from the inspector to "check bolts on 2 & 4 safety bolted panel" following a notation of "OK."

The inspector indicated that the ride satisfied the necessary qualifications for operation at the time of inspection before signing the document.

