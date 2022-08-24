LVMPD cracking down on 'pedestrian' safety as fatality numbers surpass 2021

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the fall months are a time when we see hundreds more pedestrians out walking.

"The air gets cooler, people are out walking to sporting events, going to parks..." said Lieutenant Daryl Rhoads, LVMPD.

This year, so far, there have been 36 pedestrian-related traffic fatalities, surpassing 2021's number to date. Twenty-seven of those fatalities have been pedestrians at fault.

Metro says they are hosting safety classes for drivers and those on foot, to educate the rules of the road.

This month their main focus is pedestrian safety in, and around school zones.

“Make sure when you’re driving your vehicle you’re paying attention to what’s going on out there," said Lieutenant Rhoads, "It's so important, the slightest bit of circumstances can change your vehicle into a deadly weapon.”

