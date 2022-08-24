ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD cracking down on 'pedestrian' safety as fatality numbers surpass 2021

By Kay McCabe
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the fall months are a time when we see hundreds more pedestrians out walking.

"The air gets cooler, people are out walking to sporting events, going to parks..." said Lieutenant Daryl Rhoads, LVMPD.

This year, so far, there have been 36 pedestrian-related traffic fatalities, surpassing 2021's number to date. Twenty-seven of those fatalities have been pedestrians at fault.

Metro says they are hosting safety classes for drivers and those on foot, to educate the rules of the road.

This month their main focus is pedestrian safety in, and around school zones.

“Make sure when you’re driving your vehicle you’re paying attention to what’s going on out there," said Lieutenant Rhoads, "It's so important, the slightest bit of circumstances can change your vehicle into a deadly weapon.”

Comments / 9

Eileen Rex
2d ago

Well, maybe they should make the walk sign longer so that a person could actually get across when it is flashing walk for (6) seconds. Who can make it in that short of time. When a driver is waiting to get thru the stop light, we wait up to (2) minutes often times. You can at least give the walker more time to get across. These people actually use the buttons and cross when it says to cross. I have watched them, they are really pretty good.

weareone
2d ago

police in vegas don't do their job they do their paper work after the fact they do not prevent I see it every daysomeone stole my plates I had police behind me about 4x and they did not pull me overI've seen people go through red lights in front of the police and they did nothing shm

KTNV 13 Action News

