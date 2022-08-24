Read full article on original website
Fight Involving Knife Injures 3 in Portsmouth, NH
Three people were injured during a fight late Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police found three people sitting on the railroad tracks near Cabot Street at McDonough Street, two of whom were injured. The group told officers about another individual in a nearby wooded area who also appeared to have been stabbed.
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
WMTW
Motorcycle hits car turning into ice cream stand in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. State Police said Monday the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Gore Road as a...
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets. No injuries were reported. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.
Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition
A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
WMUR.com
Car catches on fire after crash on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The southbound right lane of the Everett Turnpike is closed Saturday night due to an accident, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said there was a car crash that resulted in a fire. The lane is closed at mile 14 in Merrimack. Police...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in bathroom
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida. The Sanibel Police Department in Florida said the device was discovered inside a fake fire alarm in late July. Police said in late July, employees...
Motorcyclist, 31, seriously injured in crash in Harrison
HARRISON, Maine — A Waterford man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Harrison. Ryan Harrington, 31, was found on the roadway near his motorcycle in the area of 942 Maple Ridge Road around 11:04 a.m. by a neighbor who had heard the crash, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email.
msn.com
2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1
Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Multi-vehicle crash kills 21-year-old motorcycle rider
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed in a highway crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire to upgrade police arrest reporting website
New Hampshire residents will soon have an easier way to view arrest data, after the Department of Safety entered into a contract to improve its crime statistics website. Approved by the Executive Council Aug. 17, the contract gives $296,700 to Beyond 20/20, the data company that designed the current website. The money will be spent on updating the site to provide “a more efficient and effective manner” to report crime statistics, the contract states.
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
justia.com
Q: If i expose myself in new Hampshire, can I be arrested in Maine?
A: If New Hampshire obtained an arrest warrant, you can be arrested in Maine on the warrant. The warrant would have to be extraditable in order to have you brought back to New Hampshire for the charge. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to...
nbcboston.com
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
Serious accident closed down part of Route 202 in Alfred Sunday night
ALFRED, Maine — UPDATE: The stretch of Gore Road between Kennebunk Road and Shaker Hill Road on Route 202 is now back open, according to police. A serious accident has forced the closure of a stretch of road on Route 202 in Alfred, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. The information was posted at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Am I the Only One That Remembers Karen’s Fondue in North Hampton, New Hampshire?
There’s a popular phenomenon known as “the Mandela Effect,” which, long story short, refers to remembering an event that never actually happened. Examples typically include the comedian Sinbad starring in a movie about a rapping genie (it was actually Shaq), or whether it’s always been Berenstain Bears or Berenstein Bears (that one’s still up for debate).
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
