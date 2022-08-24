ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Fight Involving Knife Injures 3 in Portsmouth, NH

Three people were injured during a fight late Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police found three people sitting on the railroad tracks near Cabot Street at McDonough Street, two of whom were injured. The group told officers about another individual in a nearby wooded area who also appeared to have been stabbed.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nbcboston.com

Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMTW

Motorcycle hits car turning into ice cream stand in Alfred

ALFRED, Maine — Two people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Alfred Sunday night, according to emergency dispatchers with the Biddeford Police Department. State Police said Monday the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Gore Road as a...
ALFRED, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Alcohol#Saturation#Law Enforcement#Rochester#Dui
CBS LA

Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition

A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 
SAUGUS, MA
WMUR.com

Car catches on fire after crash on Everett Turnpike

MERRIMACK, N.H. — The southbound right lane of the Everett Turnpike is closed Saturday night due to an accident, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said there was a car crash that resulted in a fire. The lane is closed at mile 14 in Merrimack. Police...
MERRIMACK, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist, 31, seriously injured in crash in Harrison

HARRISON, Maine — A Waterford man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Harrison. Ryan Harrington, 31, was found on the roadway near his motorcycle in the area of 942 Maple Ridge Road around 11:04 a.m. by a neighbor who had heard the crash, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email.
HARRISON, ME
msn.com

2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1

Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
ALBANY, NH
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
newhampshirebulletin.com

New Hampshire to upgrade police arrest reporting website

New Hampshire residents will soon have an easier way to view arrest data, after the Department of Safety entered into a contract to improve its crime statistics website. Approved by the Executive Council Aug. 17, the contract gives $296,700 to Beyond 20/20, the data company that designed the current website. The money will be spent on updating the site to provide “a more efficient and effective manner” to report crime statistics, the contract states.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Am I the Only One That Remembers Karen’s Fondue in North Hampton, New Hampshire?

There’s a popular phenomenon known as “the Mandela Effect,” which, long story short, refers to remembering an event that never actually happened. Examples typically include the comedian Sinbad starring in a movie about a rapping genie (it was actually Shaq), or whether it’s always been Berenstain Bears or Berenstein Bears (that one’s still up for debate).
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy