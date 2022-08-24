ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ItzCaroleMFNBaskin
2d ago

SMGDH! It’s okay for these types of ladies to have a hot girl walk💀🤦🏼‍♀️ but the OTHER LADIES can’t have a HOT GIRL SUMMER without bad feedback wow…

WFAA

Well, hot dog! | Fletcher's Corny Dogs opening 1st 'permanent' food truck in Dallas

DALLAS — You've seen 'em every year at the State Fair of Texas since 1942. Now you can get 'em at the first ever "permanent" food truck in Klyde Warren Park (KWP). That's right, folks. Fletcher's Corny Dogs will have a food truck in Dallas! Starting this fall, you'll be able to purchase all six varieties of corny dogs, seasoned curly fries and lemonade year round at the city's beloved green space. The opening of the food truck will coincide with the opening of the new fountain at KWP, officials said in a press release.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren Park

After roaming the streets of Dallas, Fletcher's Corny Dogs has found a permanent location.Taylor/Unsplash. After spending decades as a get it while you can operation, Fletcher's has finally found its permanent spot and it's at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Dallas News says that a Fletcher's food truck can be found on the East Lawn of Klyde Warren Park, seven days a week. This all starts in October. On August 26, they will be celebrating by selling their tasty corndogs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

