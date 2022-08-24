Read full article on original website
ItzCaroleMFNBaskin
2d ago
SMGDH! It’s okay for these types of ladies to have a hot girl walk💀🤦🏼♀️ but the OTHER LADIES can’t have a HOT GIRL SUMMER without bad feedback wow…
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Here’s where you can find Dallas’ famous Soul Food Burrito
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a lot of hype behind brunch these days, but one Dallas restaurant claims to be the place for those who just can’t get enough. It’s called Brunchaholics – home of the Soul Food Burrito. The name Brunchaholics started as an online...
Here’s where you can find the best banana splits in Dallas to satisfy your sweet tooth
Ice cream doesn't always need to be extravagant, there's not always a need for the outrageous, a couple of scoops and a topping or two, and boom you've got a winner. But today, we go all in.
WFAA
Well, hot dog! | Fletcher's Corny Dogs opening 1st 'permanent' food truck in Dallas
DALLAS — You've seen 'em every year at the State Fair of Texas since 1942. Now you can get 'em at the first ever "permanent" food truck in Klyde Warren Park (KWP). That's right, folks. Fletcher's Corny Dogs will have a food truck in Dallas! Starting this fall, you'll be able to purchase all six varieties of corny dogs, seasoned curly fries and lemonade year round at the city's beloved green space. The opening of the food truck will coincide with the opening of the new fountain at KWP, officials said in a press release.
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren Park
After roaming the streets of Dallas, Fletcher's Corny Dogs has found a permanent location.Taylor/Unsplash. After spending decades as a get it while you can operation, Fletcher's has finally found its permanent spot and it's at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Dallas News says that a Fletcher's food truck can be found on the East Lawn of Klyde Warren Park, seven days a week. This all starts in October. On August 26, they will be celebrating by selling their tasty corndogs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to find the best peach & peach cobbler pie in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Peaches rule, let’s get that straight and they’re great on their own don’t get us wrong, but putting them in a situation where pie or cobbler is involved… it’s a whole other level. Did you know that Wednesday, August 24 is...
CW33 NewsFix
Who’s got the best waffles in Dallas for you to eat when craving breakfast? Check out this list
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day everybody knows that, something else that people probably know or at least should know is that breakfast foods are great for any time of the day. One of those food items that can be had at breakfast,...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Wednesday's Child: Brothers Logan and Raylan miss each other daily, wish a forever family will adopt them together
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Children in foster care endure so much in their short lives, but one of the hardest is the terrible feeling of loneliness. In today’s Wednesday’s Child, WFAA meets two brothers in need of parents with an abundance of love and patience. Could that be...
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why and how has society become increasingly violent and short-tempered?
Violent crime is up among teenagers, even as the overall rate, is down compared to 2021, crimonologists say. What’s driving the increase in deadly shootings among young people and leading to more arguments ending in violence?
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
Burgers and Over-the-Top Milkshakes Debuting in Dallas
Victory Park will be home to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
Fort Worth musician to debut new album on Friday
Here's an opportunity to support local musicians.
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
El Chingon is Headed to Dallas
The “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant and bar will offer tacos, tequila, and more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
