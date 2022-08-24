My first meal after moving to the U.S. as a kid was a cheeseburger. I remember vividly biting into it and experiencing these new flavors and almost being overwhelmed because I was tasting what I had seen so many times in movies and TV shows. I can safely say that burgers have been my favorite food ever since. Whether it’s a classic meat, cheese, and buns burger or something a little fancier with some kick to it, I am always up for a burger.

