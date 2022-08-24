Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
CW33 NewsFix
Where to find the best peach & peach cobbler pie in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Peaches rule, let’s get that straight and they’re great on their own don’t get us wrong, but putting them in a situation where pie or cobbler is involved… it’s a whole other level. Did you know that Wednesday, August 24 is...
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
addisonmagazine.com
Great Burgers in Addison
My first meal after moving to the U.S. as a kid was a cheeseburger. I remember vividly biting into it and experiencing these new flavors and almost being overwhelmed because I was tasting what I had seen so many times in movies and TV shows. I can safely say that burgers have been my favorite food ever since. Whether it’s a classic meat, cheese, and buns burger or something a little fancier with some kick to it, I am always up for a burger.
Burgers and Over-the-Top Milkshakes Debuting in Dallas
Victory Park will be home to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.
CW33 NewsFix
Who’s got the best waffles in Dallas for you to eat when craving breakfast? Check out this list
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day everybody knows that, something else that people probably know or at least should know is that breakfast foods are great for any time of the day. One of those food items that can be had at breakfast,...
checkoutdfw.com
3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try
A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
This North Texas donut shop makes an extra tasty mochi donut
"If you’re looking to awaken your senses, connect with others and put a smile on your face, Fat Straws is the place."
Texas Attraction Uses Over 100,000 Gourds to Create Breathtaking Pumpkin Paradise
Fall is quickly approaching which means everybody will be breaking out the pumpkin spice and looking for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Well, if it's pumpkins you are looking for, it's pumpkins galore at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. When I say "pumpkins galore", I'm talking over 100,000 of those bad boys.
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in November
Massive Q BBQ Food Festival coming to AT&T Stadium.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Texas is a hotspot for great barbecue. Because of that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host a food festival with southern barbecue as the star. According to NBC 5, Q BBQ Fest takes place Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys home field. The Q BBQ food festival will have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs. Some of the biggest names in the cooking industry will be there.
The Gyro Shop serves New York-style sandwiches in Plano
The combo gyro sandwich ($9.99) is served with white and hot sauces. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) The Gyro Shop started out as a food truck in New York in 2008 before growing to three brick-and-mortar restaurants in Texas. Victor Waqar, the original founder of the eatery, decided to move his...
These restaurants around Dallas have the tastiest bao buns, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of eating in America is that on the same street you can more than likely find cuisines from around the world whether it be European, Asian, Latin, American, African or anything in between. That’s especially true in the great state of Texas,...
Here’s where you can find the best banana splits in Dallas to satisfy your sweet tooth
Ice cream doesn't always need to be extravagant, there's not always a need for the outrageous, a couple of scoops and a topping or two, and boom you've got a winner. But today, we go all in.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
Here’s where you can find Dallas’ famous Soul Food Burrito
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a lot of hype behind brunch these days, but one Dallas restaurant claims to be the place for those who just can’t get enough. It’s called Brunchaholics – home of the Soul Food Burrito. The name Brunchaholics started as an online...
Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development
At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle. The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
Comments / 4