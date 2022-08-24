ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

addisonmagazine.com

Great Burgers in Addison

My first meal after moving to the U.S. as a kid was a cheeseburger. I remember vividly biting into it and experiencing these new flavors and almost being overwhelmed because I was tasting what I had seen so many times in movies and TV shows. I can safely say that burgers have been my favorite food ever since. Whether it’s a classic meat, cheese, and buns burger or something a little fancier with some kick to it, I am always up for a burger.
ADDISON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try

A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Larry Lease

Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in November

Massive Q BBQ Food Festival coming to AT&T Stadium.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Texas is a hotspot for great barbecue. Because of that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host a food festival with southern barbecue as the star. According to NBC 5, Q BBQ Fest takes place Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys home field. The Q BBQ food festival will have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs. Some of the biggest names in the cooking industry will be there.
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF's studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

