Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
wach.com
Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
WIS-TV
Soda City Jazz Festival, Featuring Boney James
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thanksgiving, there will be more to be thankful for. Sunday, November 27th Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment will be collaborating for an inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
wach.com
'It's historic for us': New minority-owned business opens near Main Street corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia’s hospitality industry is on the mend. Sky Bistro Lounge is now open on Washington Street in downtown Columbia. It’s one of a short list to open since city leaders rolled out their business-friendly initiatives in June. “For my family and team, it...
wach.com
South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools on school safety policy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools held a press conference to discuss school safety policy. LOCAL FIRST | Dreher High School on alert after shooting threat made on social media. The SCCSS is a cross-sector collaboration of advocacy associations focused on the well-being of...
wach.com
Son's gut feeling wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — When a Midlands son suggested his mom buy a lottery ticket, she listened. The son’s gut feeling won the family $300,000. They took the $10 ticket home from the Pitt Stop #38 on Longs Pond Rd. in Lexington and scratched it the next day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in South Carolina.
thelakemurraynews.net
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
wach.com
SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
gsabizwire.com
MarketNsight Announces New Markets in the Lonestar State, Upstate South Carolina and South Georgia
ATLANTA — Aiming to keep up with constantly increasing client demands and requests, Atlanta-based MarketNsight continues to expand its markets around the southeast with recent additions in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. MarketNsight landed the nation’s Top Two housing markets with the addition of both Houston and Dallas. That...
Lowcountry woman wins $30K on scratch-off
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player is not keeping all the cash for herself after scratching off a winning ticket. Instead, the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans to share the $30,000 prize with her grandparents. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said. Her grandfather, […]
wach.com
"We need new leadership": Governor hopeful Cunningham takes campaign to Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC-- The rain did not stop South Carolina Democratic candidate, Joe Cunningham, from addressing his supporters during a rally at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery in Columbia Thursday night. He ditched his microphone to speak to the crowd about the future he sees for the Palmetto State. "We cannot solve tomorrow's problems...
coladaily.com
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
Curtain up! Dutch Square movie theater set to reopen under new management
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Movie lovers rejoice!. Bow Tie Management (BTM) has announced it is reopening the multiscreen theater at Dutch Square Mall on Thursday, September 1. The multiplex opened in the Bush River Road mall in 1997 and was recently operated by AMC Theaters. The 14-screen BTM will have...
Comments / 0