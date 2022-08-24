ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Jazz Festival, Featuring Boney James

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thanksgiving, there will be more to be thankful for. Sunday, November 27th Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment will be collaborating for an inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. There is...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools on school safety policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools held a press conference to discuss school safety policy. LOCAL FIRST | Dreher High School on alert after shooting threat made on social media. The SCCSS is a cross-sector collaboration of advocacy associations focused on the well-being of...
EDUCATION
wach.com

Son's gut feeling wins mom $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — When a Midlands son suggested his mom buy a lottery ticket, she listened. The son’s gut feeling won the family $300,000. They took the $10 ticket home from the Pitt Stop #38 on Longs Pond Rd. in Lexington and scratched it the next day.
LEXINGTON, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins $30K on scratch-off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player is not keeping all the cash for herself after scratching off a winning ticket. Instead, the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans to share the $30,000 prize with her grandparents. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said. Her grandfather, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands

An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
COLUMBIA, SC

