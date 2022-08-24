Read full article on original website
3 surprise cuts the Packers could make by Week 1
The Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make heading into the 53-player roster cut deadline on Aug. 30. Here are three players they could shockingly cut. The Green Bay Packers filed to make it to the Super Bowl last year, despite how dominant they were in the regular season. This offseason, the team lost a huge name in wide receiver Davante Adams, and watched as linebacker Za’Darius Smith sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the team is still expected to contend in the NFC, as they seriously bolstered up their defense where it could make up for their lack of star power in the receiving game.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
Packers Process Four Roster Moves
Packers WR Danny Davis and S Vernon Scott also reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. Scott, 24, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract that included a $83,687 signing bonus.
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
Context Will Be Key With the Chiefs’ 2022 Defense
KC's defense has a brutal schedule and a lot of new faces, bringing different levels of expectations.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
