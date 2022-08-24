ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Packers could make by Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make heading into the 53-player roster cut deadline on Aug. 30. Here are three players they could shockingly cut. The Green Bay Packers filed to make it to the Super Bowl last year, despite how dominant they were in the regular season. This offseason, the team lost a huge name in wide receiver Davante Adams, and watched as linebacker Za’Darius Smith sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the team is still expected to contend in the NFC, as they seriously bolstered up their defense where it could make up for their lack of star power in the receiving game.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver

Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Process Four Roster Moves

Packers WR Danny Davis and S Vernon Scott also reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. Scott, 24, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract that included a $83,687 signing bonus.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice

If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
GREEN BAY, WI
