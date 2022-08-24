Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
FOX2Now
Missouri Book Festival: Meet the author Carolyn Mueller
ST. LOUIS — The author of Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado hoped the children’s book will help kids be brave during natural disasters, prepared beforehand, and hopeful afterward. Writer Carolyn Mueller asked the question many grownups ask, especially given recent flooding and lingering...
FOX2now.com
STL Moms: Taste of Jacks is all in the family
ST. LOUIS — They started their salsa business during the middle of a pandemic during the lockdown days. Jordan and Alex Franks make different kinds of salsa that are anything but typical. So, what’s behind the name, and who is “Jack?” It takes the first letter to each family...
Recent uptick in marijuana dispensary burglaries in St. Louis
Police are investigating numerous marijuana dispensary break-ins across the St. Louis region. The latest incident happened Thursday morning when the suspects were shooting at people who saw them breaking in.
KMOV
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St....
'We were not able to say goodbye': South city homicide victim's family wants justice
ST. LOUIS — Miranda Wiott and her twin sister Amanda took a picture of their brother, wishing his life lasted longer. "One moment we're calm and collected and the next moment it's a burst of tears thinking about what he went through," Miranda Wiott said. On Aug. 15, their...
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
Toddler tests positive for fentanyl; caregiver at large
A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
St. Louis man sentenced to 11+ years for 2020 carjacking
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man for a carjacking committed back in 2020. St. Louis man sentenced to 11+ years for 2020 carjacking. Owner of dogs accused in fatal attack says he’s getting …. Toddler killed in house fire in Florissant. Missouri and Illinois sheriff’s department...
FOX2now.com
Possible attempted break-in at south St. Louis dispensary
St. Louis Police are looking into a possible break-in at a marijuana dispensary. Possible attempted break-in at south St. Louis dispensary. Numbers show women have less of a chance receiving …. St. Louis man sentenced to 11+ years for 2020 carjacking. Execution date set for Kevin Johnson over 2005 murder...
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
KMOV
Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for carjacking
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a Missouri man who carjacked a woman and stole her phone in 2020 to 11 years and two months in prison. Mautaveus Ayers, 27, of St. Louis, stole a Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint on Jan. 16, 2020, from a woman who had just parked at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Olive Street in St. Louis. Ayers also stole the driver’s cell phone.
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
FOX2now.com
The Salvation Army is hosting Reimagine fundraiser on October 15th
ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army works tirelessly with those affected by those severe storms that hit the area several weeks ago. They deliver help where it’s needed most and that has left resources depleted. Volunteers are also needed so that the mission to Love Beyond is met....
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
ktvo.com
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
FOX2now.com
One family has three generations helping Pedal the Cause
ST. LOUIS — They raise funds, awareness, and give back. Don Conine is a cancer survivor, and his daughter Ashley Saitta is the Director of Operations and Community Engagement for Pedal the Cause. Together, along with Ashley’s children, they are gearing up for this year’s event from September 23rd...
Comments / 0