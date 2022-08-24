ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Missouri Book Festival: Meet the author Carolyn Mueller

ST. LOUIS — The author of Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado hoped the children’s book will help kids be brave during natural disasters, prepared beforehand, and hopeful afterward. Writer Carolyn Mueller asked the question many grownups ask, especially given recent flooding and lingering...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Moms: Taste of Jacks is all in the family

ST. LOUIS — They started their salsa business during the middle of a pandemic during the lockdown days. Jordan and Alex Franks make different kinds of salsa that are anything but typical. So, what’s behind the name, and who is “Jack?” It takes the first letter to each family...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man sentenced to 11+ years for 2020 carjacking

A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man for a carjacking committed back in 2020. St. Louis man sentenced to 11+ years for 2020 carjacking. Owner of dogs accused in fatal attack says he’s getting …. Toddler killed in house fire in Florissant. Missouri and Illinois sheriff’s department...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Possible attempted break-in at south St. Louis dispensary

St. Louis Police are looking into a possible break-in at a marijuana dispensary. Possible attempted break-in at south St. Louis dispensary. Numbers show women have less of a chance receiving …. St. Louis man sentenced to 11+ years for 2020 carjacking. Execution date set for Kevin Johnson over 2005 murder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for carjacking

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a Missouri man who carjacked a woman and stole her phone in 2020 to 11 years and two months in prison. Mautaveus Ayers, 27, of St. Louis, stole a Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint on Jan. 16, 2020, from a woman who had just parked at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Olive Street in St. Louis. Ayers also stole the driver’s cell phone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

One family has three generations helping Pedal the Cause

ST. LOUIS — They raise funds, awareness, and give back. Don Conine is a cancer survivor, and his daughter Ashley Saitta is the Director of Operations and Community Engagement for Pedal the Cause. Together, along with Ashley’s children, they are gearing up for this year’s event from September 23rd...
CHESTERFIELD, MO

