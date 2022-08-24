ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Louisa transportation assistance program helps those in need

By Dina Weinstein
 2 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Resource Council has started a program to help residents of the county in need of emergency automobile repairs.

The Wheels for Work program aims to help those in need of urgent automobile repair to continue the activities that meet their essential needs like getting to work, medical appointments, picking up groceries, getting to pharmacies, and other needed errands.

Wheels for Work will provide vouchers to approved applicants and assist in setting up low-cost repairs with the Lousia County Resource Council’s program partners.

By providing a means for reliable transportation to get to work, Wheels for Work aims to not only immediately assists applicants, but also pave the path to long-term stability, according to an announcement.

Louisa begins 2022-23 school year fully staffed amidst nationwide shortages

The organization hopes Wheels for Work will also assist local businesses by making transportation accessible for their employees.

For applications and/or more information on other Louisa County social programs and services are available on their website .

