Farmington officer injured while capturing suspect in pursuit
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One officer from the Farmington Police Department was injured while apprehending a suspect that led police on a pursuit on Thursday. According to police, several officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. Farmington police advised state police that the individual was in custody […]
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
Manchester police searching for suspects involved in shots fired incident
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are searching for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a shots fired incident on Thursday. Police responded to the area of Spruce Street at Bissell Street for the report of shots fired just at 3:30 p.m. No victims were located. Manchester police said the suspects […]
Officer Injured, Man in Custody After Chase in Farmington
A man who was wanted on an arrest warrant is in custody and a police officer is in the hospital after a chase in Farmington Thursday afternoon, police said. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several times. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Plainfield Dollar General Store
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole $100 worth of products from a Dollar General store. The incident took place in Windham County around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Plainfield. The manager of the store described the man to be a...
Contractor charged with larceny
A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
Hartford man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
Police said the thefts occurred over the last five months. The thefts included catalytic converters and firearms. He appears in court today facing charges including burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.
Video shows shooting suspect arriving at Manchester mall, fleeing scene
Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the Windsor man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer arriving at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and fleeing the scene by bus.
Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
Bloomfield man gets more than 6 years in prison after caught with 114 grams of crack, prosecutors say
BLOOMFIELD — A town man was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in federal prison after he was caught with crack cocaine and a stolen handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Jaime Holt, 39, was sentenced to 76 months in prison after pleading guilty...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
Police in Waterbury Take Down Gang Related Drug Operation
WATERBURY, CT – Police in Waterbury conducted a riad on a suspected drug den this...
Former Windsor Locks man gets 12 years for 2 robbery strings
A former Windsor Locks man who committed a string of armed robberies at age 15 – ending when his friend was killed and he was wounded by police gunfire – later was bonded out of jail and committed more robberies at 18, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
Bristol man accused of stealing about $15K worth of jewelry from family member
BRISTOL – A Bristol man faces a felony larceny charge after police say he stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry from a family member. Robert Pinette, 36, of 114 Arlington St., has been charged with second-degree larceny after a family member of his went to police and said she believes he stole from her to support his drug addiction, according to the warrant for his arrest.
Feds say catalytic converter resale ring had East Hartford base
The owner of a business with an East Hartford location and an East Hartford resident who helped manage the business are facing charges of conspiring to sell catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Connecticut to buyers in New York and New Jersey for a total of more than $500.000. DEFENDANTS:...
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
Police: Man admitted molesting 4 children, asked for life in prison
A man who was charged in March with sexually assaulting a girl in Vernon subsequently confessed to sexual assaults on a total of four children and said he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to police affidavits. James A. Lanier, 33, who has lived in...
Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
