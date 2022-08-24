BRISTOL – A Bristol man faces a felony larceny charge after police say he stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry from a family member. Robert Pinette, 36, of 114 Arlington St., has been charged with second-degree larceny after a family member of his went to police and said she believes he stole from her to support his drug addiction, according to the warrant for his arrest.

