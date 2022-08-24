ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Journal Inquirer

Contractor charged with larceny

A man from New Milford is accused of taking $3,000 from a Bolton resident for home repairs and failing to complete any work. As state police began investigating, they discovered that Frank Scalia, 34, had a history of such conduct, according to an affidavit. In the Bolton incident, Scalia is...
BOLTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol man accused of stealing about $15K worth of jewelry from family member

BRISTOL – A Bristol man faces a felony larceny charge after police say he stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry from a family member. Robert Pinette, 36, of 114 Arlington St., has been charged with second-degree larceny after a family member of his went to police and said she believes he stole from her to support his drug addiction, according to the warrant for his arrest.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
WATERBURY, CT

