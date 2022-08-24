Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
Pokemon UNITE How To Unlock Mew For Free
Celebrating its first anniversary, the third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Players have the chance to earn Mew for free during the anniversary event. Here’s how to unlock Mew for free in Pokemon UNITE. Mew’s...
ComicBook
Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Newest Pokemon Tied to the Mascot Legendaries?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon looks incredibly similar to the games' signature Pokemon. Last weekend, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Cyclizar, a new Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon that appears in the Paldea region. Cyclizar is known as the "Mount Pokemon" and is ridden by many of the Paldea region's residents to travel across the region. The Pokemon has apparently been a part of the Paldea's region since "ancient times" with a body optimized for running at high speeds. As its name suggests, Cyclizar also resembles a motorbike or bicycle, with a round, wheel-like protrusion sticking out of its chest and a rounded tail that resembles a second wheel. When coupled with the handles and feet stands that many riders place on their Cyclizar (as shown in the image below), it definitely looks like Cyclizar is a bike given Pokemon form.
techeblog.com
MINI Concept Aceman with Pokemon Mode Unveiled at Gamescom 2022, Lets You Connect a Game Console
The MINI Concept Aceman has a trick up its sleeve, Pokemon Mode to be more specific. During Gamescom 2022, visitors will be greeted by Pikachu when they first step in the vehicle, as the character takes over its OLED display as the new central instrument when operating the Experience Mode toggle. Using advanced projection technology, the animation also extends across the dashboard, front doors and apron projection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BMW Has a Pokemon Mini (Pikachu!)
Back in the late '50s, people were coping with a problem that many of us will relate to today. Fuel prices were soaring in Britain at that time due to the Second Arab-Israeli war, leading to shortages and eventually petrol rationing. Many in desperate need of their cars to commute to and from work were unable to drive them (and this was decades before working from home was even a thought in anyone's mind).
CARS・
techeblog.com
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
CNET
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
Bungie will no longer sunset whole expansions from Destiny 2
Seasonal content will continue to rotate out, but expansions are here to stay. Slipped in quietly amidst today's big news about the next major Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall (opens in new tab), and the new Season of the Plunder (opens in new tab) that started today, Bungie has announced that it will no longer remove expansions from the game in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
CNET
Love You to Bits Space Puzzle Game Is an Adorable Addition to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade added Love You to Bits, a charming puzzle game with sci-fi adventure elements, to its catalog of games Friday. The colorful game was already in the App Store for $4, but Arcade subscribers can play for no additional charge. Love You to Bits casts players as bumbling space...
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Polygon
Sony is raising the price of the PS5
Nearly two years into the life of the PlayStation 5, Sony is taking the unusual step of raising the price of its current-generation console. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said Thursday that the company will increase the retail price of the PS5 in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and China, but not, apparently, in the United States.
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ preview: evolution, not revolution
In many ways, Splatoon 3 is the quintessential Nintendo title. Full of vibrant primary colours splashing across the screen, you’ve got cutesy anthropomorphised characters screeching in a made-up language, crucially though, nobody is killing each other in the paint-war, but “splatting” their opponents instead. This is a third-person shooter, then, but not as you know it, and taking out your foes is maybe the least important part of the action.
happygamer.com
At Gamescom, Dead Island 2 Is Finally Unveiled, And The Follow-Up Will Have A Unique Feature
A gaming studio’s decision to take a while before releasing a new chapter in a series is not unusual. Between a video game and its sequel, years or even decades may pass, yet most frequently, they will finally be released. This applies to Dead Island 2. There were reports that the sequel was stuck in production hell, but it was recently officially unveiled with an awesomely gory trailer. Additionally, Dead Island 2 will have a function that is quite special.
techeblog.com
M-81 Robot Dog Gets Equipped with an RPG-26 Light Anti-Armor Rocket Launcher
We have Boston Dynamics’ Spot dancing with BTS, and then this M-81 robot dog equipped with an RPG-26 light anti-armor rocket launcher. This battle-ready robot was showcased at the Army 2022 defense expo and in addition to firing weapons, it can also be used to transport them by a human operator in a remote location.
Nintendo Download: Turtles Through Time
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005251/en/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
Nerf Ultimate Championship Brings 4v4 VR Dart Matches to Meta Quest
Nerf Ultimate Championship, which arrived Thursday on Meta Quest virtual reality headsets, could solve two of the biggest obstacles to having a real-life Nerf blasting battle: a big enough place for your foam-dart shootout and all that dart cleanup. The $15 game from developer Secret Location is a 4v4 multiplayer...
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
NME
‘Lords Of The Fallen’ reboot announced with a trailer at Gamescom
A Lords Of The Fallen follow up called The Lords Of The Fallen was announced via a trailer tonight at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The new game will be developed by Hexworks, a studio of CI Games, which was the studio behind the 2014 original. A soulslike fantasy role-playing game,...
How To Stop Your PS5 From Overheating
The PlayStation 5 is widely considered a fantastic console for a number of reasons, including its highly responsive DualSense controller, in addition to a decent offering of retro games via PlayStation Plus Extra. However, like any modern video game console, it's packed full of sensitive equipment that can overheat if not given proper airflow. If your PS5 is overheating, there could be a number of different issues at play — pun intended. Overheating may be a symptom of positioning your PlayStation 5 in a cramped space or directly on top of the carpet. It could also be a result of a manufacturer defect, but regardless, any continued overheating can cause long-term damage if you don't deal with it.
Comments / 0