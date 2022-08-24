'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus

Read full article on original website
'It takes its toll:' Former Billings teachers detail why they left profession
Two years of pandemic schooling, political polarization, and lagging salary rates are all reasons Montana is suffering from a statewide teacher shortage.
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
New school bus arms designed to keep Montana kids safer
Montana is now the first state in the country to require that school buses have not only stop signs but stop arms attached.
Billings college students react to Biden loan relief plan
Across campus there were mixed reactions to the president’s plan – even from those who will benefit.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan impacts students in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that the administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency. Currently, over 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size...
Roundup works to represent community through football
Roundup High School had a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
Hot rod nights: Laurel father and son rev things up with their one-of-a-kind hot rod
When Jake Klein was 14 years old he drew a detailed picture of the hot rod he and his dad Leonard planned to build out of a 1927 Graham Brothers truck. Six years later, Nasty Graham is road ready and the Klein family has been traveling the country to show it off.
12th Street May Get Cut Short For New Billings Hospital
The Billings City Council has announced St. Vincent Healthcare, known also as SCL Health - Montana, has requested the City of Billings vacate a portion of 12th Street, and the complete alleyway, in order to build their new hospital building off of N 27th St. Why does St. Vincent need...
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Billings shooting sends man to hospital
Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Next wave of Golden Bears ready for their time on the gridiron
Billings West begins their season with another battle against two-time defending Class AA state champion Missoula Sentinel on Friday night at Daylis Stadium. The game will broadcast live on SWX at 7 PM.
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: When the storms end, the heat returns
Thursday and Friday have the potential for cells of very heavy rain, and thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts. Then temperatures in the 90s are ahead.
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition in Billings, suspect flees
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound on Division and Lewis Avenue in Billings early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled on foot. The 49-year-old victim was transported to...
Hardin using last year's win to build program
Last year, the Hardin Bulldogs won their first game in the past couple of years. This year, with a new head coach, they're hoping to build on that previous success.
Family identifies man killed in Billings road-rage incident
Billings police are investigating the incident near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and 32nd Street North as a homicide, although no arrests have been made.
