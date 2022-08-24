Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller weighed in on the Democratic Party's midterm playbook on "The Ingraham Angle," calling it the "lockdown party." STEPHEN MILLER: Can you imagine getting democracy lectures from the lockdown party, democracy lectures from the people that stole the childhood of millions of students and wouldn't even let them go to school, and is still not letting them go to school?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO