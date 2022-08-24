Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Goodbye microscopes, hello anatomy table for East Tenn. students
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Blount High School students have a new $80,000 gadget to enhance their learning. Health Sciences students in the Career and Technical Education program now utilize an anatomy table, that has virtual human cadavers. “You can cut a heart in half and see how it pumps...
UT leaders get creative with student housing in a record-breaking year of enrollment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Drivers on Papermill Drive may notice a Holiday Inn hotel on the road. It looks like any average hotel on the outside. But inside there are University of Tennessee students living and studying. The hotel is part of UT's plan to help students find housing in a year of record enrollment.
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. It was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been an authoritative source of information that helps college...
bbbtv12.com
Spellman named new director of RSCC Oak Ridge Campus
He’s been a familiar face on Roane State’s flagship campus in Harriman for six years and has relocated to take on new duties at the Oak Ridge Branch Campus. Andy Spellman is the new Oak Ridge Branch Campus site director. “I’m making sure everybody – from students to faculty to staff – have what they need to be successful,” Spellman said of his new site director responsibilities.
Freon leak at Knoxville middle school sends 8 to the hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call at Whittle Spring Elementary School where they found a faulty air conditioner.
wvlt.tv
Whittle Springs Middle dismissing early after AC leak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whittle Springs Middle School dismissed classes early Wednesday after an air conditioning leak caused an odor throughout the school, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News Wednesday afternoon. “Maintenance discovered a leak in the air conditioning unit, which resulted in the odor,” officials said “As a...
Kingston, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oliver Springs High School football team will have a game with Roane County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Oliver Springs High SchoolRoane County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Knoxville, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Halls High School soccer team will have a game with Grace Christian Academy on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
brianhornback.com
Middle School Kids Fighting Off Campus Generates 911 Calls, More Than a Few Knox Sheriff Officers
August 16, 2022 a week ago yesterday, around 4 pm, there were several (more than three) Knox Sheriff units between the Buddy’s BBQ and the Taco Bell in Farragut. From the review of four 911 calls, it is reported that a couple Farragut Middle School boys got into a fight. Enough of an issue the students (about 20) according to the first of four 911 calls were made to leave the BBQ restaurant.
wvlt.tv
Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
wvlt.tv
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’. What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown. Updated: 6...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
wvlt.tv
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
