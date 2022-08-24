In yet another bizarre Batgirl update, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO Max casualty is, in fact, receiving theatrical screenings - but not for the public. For all of the time and effort spent, and the $90 million that was shoveled into production, the DCEU film will be given a "funeral screening." What this means is that the only people permitted to the screenings will be the cast and crew, and the representatives and executives involved. So essentially these bleak screenings will fill the seats with all the people who want the movie to be released to the public.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO