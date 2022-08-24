Read full article on original website
Revealed: Secret Batgirl screenings will take place at Warner Bros. lot this week before footage is put under lock and key... after studio scrapped $90m movie
While fans around the world will seemingly never get to see Warner Bros.' now-famously-scrapped Batgirl, the movie will be shown this week on the studio lot. The famous studio lot in Burbank will host what are known as 'funeral screenings' of the film, for those who worked on the film, including cast, crew and executives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
'Batgirl' to Have "Funeral Screening" on Warner Bros. Lot
In yet another bizarre Batgirl update, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO Max casualty is, in fact, receiving theatrical screenings - but not for the public. For all of the time and effort spent, and the $90 million that was shoveled into production, the DCEU film will be given a "funeral screening." What this means is that the only people permitted to the screenings will be the cast and crew, and the representatives and executives involved. So essentially these bleak screenings will fill the seats with all the people who want the movie to be released to the public.
‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.
The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family. Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner have signed a first-look deal with the film studio and re-upped with Warner Bros. TV, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Reeves is attached to direct and co-write a sequel to The Batman, the Robert Pattinson film that grossed $770.8 million globally this year. He will pen the script with Mattson Tomlin, who worked on the first installment. On the TV side, Warners is moving forward with a spinoff starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the villain he played in The Batman. Reeves...
ComicBook
DC Reveals New Preview and Release Date for Blue Beetle: Graduation Day
It's time for Jamie Reyes to step into the next chapter of his superhero career, and while he's ready for whatever comes next, figuring out exactly what that next step is will be the tricky part. That journey kicks off in Blue: Beetle: Graduation Day #1, which will release this November and will be helmed by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Adrian Gutierrez. DC has now revealed a new look at the anticipated series and the first issue's release date, with Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 hitting comic stores on November 22nd. You can check out the slick new cover and the new preview starting on the next slide.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if Matt Reeves took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’
A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
'Alienoid' Director on Remaining Mysteries, Part 2 Plot and Release Date
The new Korean blockbuster film captures the tension between Western science fiction and Asian fantasy, "Alienoid" director Choi Dong-hoon told Newsweek.
'Aquaman 2' Release Delay Raises Questions About Batman Casting
The release was pushed back to December 2023, prompting fans to wonder if Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck would be making a rumored appearance as Batman.
Digital Trends
Batman: Caped Crusader can recapture the spirit of the DC Animated Universe
Though it comes at an awkward and worrisome time for HBO Max, the J. J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker-helmed Batman: Caped Crusader animated series still has the potential to rekindle the classic days of the DC Animated Universe. Earlier this week, it was announced that Caped Crusader will no longer be moving forward at HBO Max following Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger and its new brass going scorched earth on many original projects.
ComicBook
HBO Max's Titans Season 3 Getting Physical Release
The third season of Titans, one of DC's HBO Max Original Series, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this fall. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that Titans: The Complete Third Season will be released on October 25, 2022, featuring all 13 epic episodes from the third season along with never-before-seen bonus content. The series is headed for a fourth season on the streaming platform, following on the heels of its best reviews yet for season three, which featured characters like The Red Hood and Barbara Gordon joining Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Superboy, and company this time around.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
IGN
Gotham Knights: Check Out a Harley Quinn Boss Fight - IGN First
We discovered that Harley Quinn would be a major Gotham Knights villain earlier this week, and now we have a section of a boss fight against her to reveal. Harley is part of one of Gotham Knights' villain arcs, entire questlines centred around the activities of of a supervillain, which run in parallel to the main storyline. Warner Bros. Games Montreal's version of Harley has come through her Joker and Suicide Squad phases, and is now setting out to become a master criminal on her own terms.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans overjoyed to know ‘The Batman’ sequel is definitely safe
The DC universe is in crisis right now, with Warner Bros. Discovery revamping its plans for the superhero franchise across the board, so it’s come as a great relief to DC devotees that The Batman 2 is officially a-go. Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Dark Knight’s cinematic adventures hit theaters this past March, and it earned itself a rabid fanbase in the process, a fanbase desperate for more of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.
Batgirl is getting "funeral screenings" for cast and crew – before being locked away for good
Top-secret screenings are taking place this week
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Black Phone, Moon Knight and Reality Bites actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, Secret Origin of the Batwheels. The half-hour Batwheels program is slated to premiere Sept. 17 as part...
Collider
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
