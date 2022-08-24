ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor bypasses Dem, throws weight to Independent, in Rosendale’s race to lose

By Nicole Girten
 2 days ago
Four candidates running in the Montana's newly drawn Second Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is predicted to have little trouble winning re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and recent developments in the race appear to only have buoyed the Republican’s bid for a second term.

In early August, Montana’s largest union backed the Independent candidate running in the state’s newly drawn eastern Congressional district, a move that wasn’t unprecedented but was out of character for an organization known for backing Democrats.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees endorsed Independent Gary Buchanan, the Iowa-born investment advisory firm founder with a long history of public service in the Treasure State.

MFPE is an affiliate of the Montana AFL-CIO, which represents 38 unions in the state, and last week, the AFL-CIO also endorsed Buchanan.

In an interview with the Daily Montanan, MFPE downplayed its endorsement of the Independent over the Democrat. But the district is red, and it’s a four-way race, with Libertarian Sam Rankin on the ballot.

Independent Buchanan might be the Democrats’ best shot at ousting Rosendale, even if it’s unlikely in the deep red eastern district, according to one political analyst.

Nonetheless, the head of the Democratic party said they’re bullish on Penny Ronning, and they’re not stepping aside. Ronning, a former city councilor from Billings, said she’s also the union candidate, and the labor endorsement of Buchanan was “a gut punch.”

“This is a guy who has worked his entire career to benefit the wealthy and corporate management,” she said.

A media representative for the Buchanan campaign did not respond to two calls for comment from the Daily Montanan before publication.

District trends

Jeremy Johnson, a political scientist who teaches at Carroll College in Helena, said that Buchanan has to do the work to sell himself to the district, but he also does not have the Democratic label, which might turn off some Republican voters.

Political forecaster FiveThirtyEight predicts a Rosendale win 99 of 100 election scenarios.

“The underlying partisan dynamics are heavily Republican in the eastern district,” Johnson said. “Strategically, it could be argued that an Independent has a better chance than a Democrat to win in this district.”

He also said the state’s largest union doesn’t endorse Democrats in every case. MFPE endorsed 26 Republican candidates for the Montana Legislature in 2020 and Republican Tim Fox for Attorney General in 2016.

Generally, Johnson said Democrats have struggled statewide in Montana for a few decades.

“It kind of requires a whole lot to go right for a Democrat,” he said.

Johnson said for Buchanan to win, the question is: Can he consolidate most of the Democratic vote behind him?

“It’s hard to win as an Independent, but it’s by no means impossible. People have done it before,” he said.

Professor of History and Political Science at Rocky Mountain College in Billings Tim Lehman said he thinks Buchanan offers voters an interesting moderate choice at a time when people see a lot of extremes.

“I think that’s the kind of choice that’s healthy for Montana and our democracy. Someone who can pull us together rather than push us apart,” Lehman said. “And I think he’s running a campaign that way and is exactly that kind of candidate.”

Johnson said with the number of candidates, four total, and the polarized political climate, there’s no good precedent for this race.

Plus, the 2022 midterms are shaping up to be less of a referendum on the Biden administration and more focused on issues, especially in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. vs. Wade, he said.

“There’s no doubt that’s a galvanizing force for Democratic voters across the country,” Johnson said.

Union explains

In interviews with the Daily Montanan and in statements, the unions defended their endorsements of Buchanan and, despite typically going with blue candidates, argued against towing party lines.

“We represent a very diverse membership, with members spanning from the hardest right to the furthest left,” said MFPE President Amanda Curtis in a interview with the Daily Montanan. “Our members liked the idea of an Independent who wasn’t beholden to a party, and could perhaps bring folks from each side of the aisle into the middle to actually get something done.”

Representatives from 10 MFPE regions formed a 25-person board that interviewed candidates and ultimately decided on Buchanan, Curtis said.

When asked if there was anything in Buchanan’s record in the private sector that aligned with MFPE’s goals, like collective bargaining, Curtis said no, not that she was aware of.

“I think that we came away from our interview with him with a strong assurance that he would support working families,” Curtis said.

In statements , the Montana AFL-CIO said Buchanan “opposes ‘Right-to-Work’ legislation, believes in the power of collective bargaining to elevate local economies, and understands that speaking one on one with Montana’s work force is the only way to truly represent Eastern Montana in Washington.”

“Montanans are independent thinkers who don’t tow party or ideological lines – we just want to get things done,” said Montana AFL-CIO Executive Secretary James Holbrook in a news release.

In an emailed response to questions from the Daily Montanan, Chairman of Montana AFL-CIO’s Committee on Political Education, which made the endorsement recommendation, ​​Quint Nyman said that Buchanan brings a depth of public and private experience that better represents Montanans in comparison to Rosendale.

“Buchanan’s grassroots and volunteer-driven campaign to run as an Independent is commendable, and demonstrates his commitment to providing voters with a clear alternative to Rosendale, regardless of their political affiliation,” he said. “Rosendale has shown that he doesn’t take the job seriously and has been historically ineffective as a voice for Montana in Washington. It’s time for someone who will advocate for Montanans for a change.”

Neither release, nor the responses, made mention of Ronning.

Ronning, Dems firm

But Ronning took note of the union decisions. She said that before the interview process even started, the AFL-CIO reached out to her to say they were already most likely going to go with Buchanan.

“I’ve always been more concerned about the union members voting for me, than I am an endorsement by their leadership,” Ronning said. “I’m for the union worker.”

Nyman said via email that no decisions on candidates are made before the committee meets to discuss the candidates.

Ronning said she was in part surprised by the endorsement because of Buchanan’s history in business, and in contrast with both him and Rosendale, she’s a non-millionaire.

Ronning, though, doesn’t agree the eastern district is more red, calling the characterization a “false narrative” and pointing to central Montana as more of a battleground in the district.

In Yellowstone County, where Ronning grew up working at her father’s diner, she earned less than 10,000 votes to Rosendale’s over 21,000 in the June primary.

Rosendale earned more votes in the primary in both Cascade and Lewis and Clark counties, two other populous counties in the district, by significant margins, and Ronning earned less than one third of the votes Rosendale did across the board. However, primary elections tend to have less voter turnout than the general election.

Ronning points to the fact that she earned more votes in comparison to Buchanan’s signatures, where she brought home nearly 22,000 votes in the second district to Buchanan’s 13,090 signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Buchanan needed 8,722 signatures to get on the ballot.

Notably, a month before the primary, Democratic candidate and legislator Mark Sweeney died ; His name still appeared on the June ballot, and he received just more than 8,500 votes.

Ronning outlines rights to abortion access as one of the key issues in her campaign on her website and pointed to the fact that Montana was the first state to send a woman to Congress.

“In the history of our country, the female voice has yet to even gain 50 percent representation,” she said.

None of the candidates comes close to raising anywhere near the $1.7 million Rosendale has in his war chest . But Ronning has taken in just over $63,000 in total contributions, just half of the total $127,000 Buchanan raised , including a $25,000 loan he made to himself.

Regardless, Ronning said she’s not backing down now, and Democrats in the state are sticking by their candidate.

“Penny is running a strong, grassroots campaign,” executive director for the Montana Democratic Party Sheila Hogan said in a statement. “The more Montanans she talks to, the more Montanans know that she is the right choice for the Eastern district.

“Montanans want a representative who will listen to their constituents, fight to defend their reproductive freedom, and be an advocate for Montana families – Penny Ronning is that candidate.”

The post Labor bypasses Dem, throws weight to Independent, in Rosendale’s race to lose appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Daily Montanan

Montana Jewish Project successfully purchases former Helena synagogue

The Montana Jewish Project has simultaneously shattered history and made history as it announced it had reached its goal of purchasing the building that served as the Helena community’s synagogue until 1935. On Thursday, the project announced that it was purchasing the building formerly known as Temple Emanu-el, which had housed the capital city’s pioneering […] The post Montana Jewish Project successfully purchases former Helena synagogue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana job growth continues setting records

Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a new record high for the number of Montanans employed. Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month. According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Redistricting and the Native Vote: Voting Rights Act compliance concerns ahead of public hearings

Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission will be kicking off its month-long series of public hearings on the University of Montana campus on Friday, but commissioners already have sparked debate over new legislative maps, with the Voting Rights Act front and center. On Monday, Republican Commissioner Dan Stusek tweeted excitement over the month to come, albeit […] The post Redistricting and the Native Vote: Voting Rights Act compliance concerns ahead of public hearings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Election, disability experts testify as trial over election laws enters week Two

The Clerk and Recorder for Ravalli County agreed during testimony Monday that three election laws passed during the most recent legislative session were a “solution in search of a problem.” Regina Plettenberg’s testimony came on the sixth day of hearings in Yellowstone County District Court, where the Montana Democratic Party and a handful of other […] The post Election, disability experts testify as trial over election laws enters week Two appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Inspector General: Zinke misled federal investigators

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke purposefully misled the department’s Inspector General’s Office about his interactions with corporate casino representatives in a federal probe of his decision in a tribal casino deal in Connecticut, according to a report filed Wednesday from the IG’s Office. The report also said Zinke, the Republican candidate for the […] The post Inspector General: Zinke misled federal investigators appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

A river of sewage runs through it

The latest national “news” that extremely wealthy people are buying up Montana and the West was about as revealing to Montanans as telling us the sky is blue. We know, we live here, and we see it every day. While many laud the benefits of such economic activity, the very real consequences are stacking up – and […] The post A river of sewage runs through it appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

