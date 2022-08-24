Read full article on original website
Related
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Motley Fool
Northrop Kicks Russia to the Curb, Will Build an All-American Rocket
For the past decade, Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket has had a critical flaw: dependence on Russian engines to fly. Russia's war on Ukraine interrupted supply of new rockets for Northrop in February. Now Northrop has found an American partner to get its rocket manufacturing back on track. You’re reading a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Digital Trends
Orion spacecraft’s upcoming moon voyage depicted in new animation
NASA is just over a week away from the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in a mission that will mark the start of a new era of space exploration. Sitting atop the SLS rocket when it blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program
As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
CNET
Universe's Most Massive Known Star Captured With Unprecedented Clarity
To put it simply, the universe's most massive known star is less massive than scientists once believed. But even docked a few levels, this staggering ball of gas is still the universe's most massive known star. That's how utterly huge it is. Lovingly named R136a1, the luminous giant lives 160,000...
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history
Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet
Pluto was once considered the ninth planet in the solar system. It was demoted in 2006. Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt,...
Artemis 1: 10 wild facts about the NASA mission to the moon
The Artemis 1 mission will use mannequins, cubesats and even Amazon's Alexa to complete a deep space journey lasting more than a month, testing all systems to their limits.
The Verge
SpaceX and T-Mobile’s August 25th event could blend Starlink satellite internet and 5G
SpaceX and T-Mobile will host a joint event on Thursday at 8PM ET announcing plans to “increase connectivity.” SpaceX “chief engineer” Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s CEO and president Mike Sievert will be presenting at the event, which will happen at SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in South Texas, where a Starship prototype was recently loaded onto the launchpad.
What to expect on NASA's upcoming Artemis I mission to the moon
For the first time in 50 years, a spacecraft is preparing to launch on a journey to the moon. The Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on August 29 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. CNN speaks with NASA administrator Bill Nelson, who lays out what to expect.
Explore the lunar sites where the first female astronaut on the moon could land
There are 13 different regions near the lunar south pole where the first woman and next man on the moon could land through NASA's Artemis III mission in 2025, according to the agency.
Thrillist
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Just Caught a Stunning New Photo of Jupiter
Even if you know absolutely nothing about outer space—besides the fact it's there and brimming with unexplained wonders—it sure is pretty to look at. On Monday, NASA published new images from its James Webb Space Telescope that reveal Jupiter's powerful winds, auroras, and weather conditions. On Monday, the...
NASA’s Artemis I will deploy a solar sail satellite toward a nearby asteroid
NASA's Artemis I mission may make its way to the moon as soon as August 29. The space agency's massive Space Launch System (SLS) will send the Orion capsule beyond the moon and back, but that's not all. It's also launching 10 small CubeSats into space, carrying a number of scientific experiments.
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
The Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
Comments / 0