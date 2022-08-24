Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
National Roller Coaster Day Has Blurred By, But Hatfield’s Link to the Thrill Ride Is Always Present
PTC's coaster, The Twister, at Knoebels Amusement Park and Resort, Elysburg, Pa. Aug. 16, National Roller Coaster Day, was cause for Brandon Goldner of CBS3 to strap into the story of how a Hatfield company — Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC) — played a critical role in developing this theme park classic.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
wlvr.org
Last chance to score iconic Brass Rail cheesesteak will be at Allentown Fair
Your last chance to score an iconic Allentown food is rapidly approaching. The Brass Rail, a full-service restaurant where generations of families enjoyed cheesesteaks, cheese dogs, pizza and pot roast sandwiches, closed in June after 91 years of business. The landmark eatery, however, plans to sell its famous Phil’s Original...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
thevalleyledger.com
Grothouse Releases New Pigmented Oils in Bianca™ and Nera™
August 24, 2022- Germansville, PA – Grothouse is proud to announce the expansion of their range of luxury finishing options with the new Pigmented Oil Finishes. The two exclusive finishes available in light and dark shades create a flat, “less than matte” finish providing an alternative to the popular Durata® waterproof finish.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 26th - 28th)
It's the last weekend of summer for many students in the Allentown Area. As summer winds down, here are 5 ways to make this weekend one of the best ever!. It took my family until last week to finally check out a free movie in the park, and it was the cutest night ever! We brought blankets, snacks, and lawn chairs for the adults and spent a really fun night under the starts. A couple tips (learn from my mistakes!), bring extra blankets, pillows, snacks, and bug spray! (Friday, August 26th)
Police: Butchered ram, candle and white-colored rectangle discovered near Easton riverbank
Landscaper and avid fisher Kris Mancini says he was ready to drop a line at the Warner Anglers Preserve when he found a lit candle a few feet away from a ram's body discarded in the water.
RELATED PEOPLE
lvpnews.com
‘We never know what to expect’
The first paranormal investigation at the George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, took place 6 p.m. July 30-1 a.m. July 31 and was hosted by Interstate Paranormal Research. “We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of IPR, which plans to host future public events, private...
Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites
Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
thevalleyledger.com
PPL Center Teams up with Air Products to Present Local School Districts with Donation For Music Programs
August 23, 2022 (Allentown, PA) – Music icon Barry Manilow took the stage as a part of his six- show Hits 2022 tour. Fans enjoyed a night full of entertainment from Manilow and his special guest David Koz. Before the show, the Grammy award winner presented Parkland High School’s...
Popular ice cream shop to shutter at Downtown Allentown Market
An ice cream shop known for its flavors concocted into small batches is shutting down one of three Lehigh Valley locations. The owners of Batch Microcreamery announced last week on the business’ Facebook page it would be shuttering the site at the Downtown Allentown Market. The last day is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 31. Batch was one the market’s original vendors and it was the business’ initial location for operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair is serving up some new foods this year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Get your tastebuds ready! The Great Allentown Fair has announced twelve new food items for this year's fair. New menu items include guava jelly BBQ chicken, Jamaican jerk pork served on coco bread, redneck mac bowl, cheesesteak dumplings, la jefa, the guilty pleasure burger, and fried brussel sprouts.
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Authorities looking to speak with victims of Norristown dance studio owner accused of recording women changing in business
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking to find victims of a dance studio owner accused of recording women getting changed in his illegal business at a residence in Norristown. A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman pulls handgun in King of Prussia Mall food court; no charges filed
Police in Montgomery County say a woman pulled a handgun in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall. It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Times News
West End Fair has something for everyone
West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
‘Digital Hall Pass’ to be utilized in Stroudsburg High School
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy surrounds a new app that students in the Poconos will be using this year as an electronic hall pass. The Stroudsburg High School is piloting “Smart Pass,” a new app that will replace a printed hall pass that students use to visit the restroom and go to their lockers. […]
sauconsource.com
Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says
The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
Comments / 0