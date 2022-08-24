It’s no surprise to us to see Montclair and other North Jersey towns getting recognized as great places to live, yet a recent recognition from Travel + Leisure was still really exciting to see. Travel + Leisure just named Montclair and other North Jersey towns on its list of the 12 best small towns in New Jersey. The list looked at factors such as historic sites, great food, fun shopping, and beautiful architecture. Other North Jersey towns that made the list are Westfield, Ridgewood, Tenafly, and Millburn. Read on for what we know about Travel + Leisure’s list of best small towns in New Jersey.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO