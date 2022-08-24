Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
These Cryptocurrencies Might Be Poised For A 100% Rise: Immunicorn, Cardano, and Chiliz
In the world of cryptocurrency, everyone wants to gain heavily. While gaining is totally dependent on purchasing the right coin, it’s actually very different to indeed purchasing the right coin. There are lots of crypto projects out there that can help you double your revenue in a very short...
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
tipranks.com
Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
Several investors are looking for blue-chip stocks that could offer attractive growth opportunities amid these uncertain times. In this article, we will discuss three blue-chip stocks – an aviation behemoth, a chip giant, and a leading telecom company, and see which stock scores the Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking To Trade Tesla Stock Following 20-1 Split? Here's An Updated Chart
Bullish traders want to see the long-term cup-and-handle pattern dominate Tesla's chart. Bears are hoping the head-and-shoulder pattern plays out for a 10% drop. Tesla, Inc TSLA Inc was trading mostly flat on Thursday following a 3-1 stock split. The split brought shares of the electric vehicle giant down from Wednesday’s closing price of $891.29 to a split-adjusted price of $297.09.
NEWSBTC
Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?
Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Movement Thwarted By Sellers, What’s Next On Chart?
Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement. If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now
Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
NEWSBTC
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
NEWSBTC
What The Negative Bitcoin Funding Rates Say About Investor Outlook
Bitcoin funding rates have remained low even when the price of the digital asset has rebounded. The trend for the previous week showed that investors remained extremely wary of the market, and there has not been a change for the new week either. This coincides with the general market sentiment falling back deep into the fear territory. This report takes a look at where the bitcoin funding rates are currently and what it says about the market.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
Ethereum ETH price regained its bullish trend against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the key resistance ahead of “The Merge.” ETH price saw a rejection to a region of $1,500 recently as it could not hold its bullish trendline acting as support. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Returns Plunges Into The Negative, Here’s Why
The crypto market has seen its returns over the last month wiped away in a matter of days. While the market was pumping, cryptocurrencies in the space were returning double-digit gains, with the investor sentiment rapidly growing with it. However, with bitcoin’s rejection at $25,000, the entire market had seen a swift downtrend. Now, investor sentiment has worsened, and the digital assets which had enjoyed the period of growth are now in the red.
NEWSBTC
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Nears Historical Bottom Territory, What’s Next For BTC?
Bitcoin has closed about important resistance but continues to move sideways in the last 24 hours as the altcoins sector shows more strength. The first cryptocurrency by market cap might be forming a range between its yearly low at around $18,000 with a top near its previous highs. At the...
NEWSBTC
Polygon, Avalanche, And GryffinDAO: Three Cryptocurrency Projects Set To Survive This Bear Market
The current bear market is not limited to the cryptocurrency markets, as price shocks can be felt in other global markets. These price shocks are a result of macroeconomic trends that are affecting all markets. Investors are best served when they position their portfolios to make the most from the bear market. Cryptocurrency investors can decide to preserve their capital and wait for the market to turn or buy small cap gems while prices are low.
Comments / 0