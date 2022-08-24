ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tatis admits failure: 'Dreams have turned into my worst nightmares'

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke Tuesday for the first time since being suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I am really sorry," the 23-year-old said in front of reporters at Petco Park, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I failed.
San Diego's Jake Cronenworth operating second base on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Cronenworth will man second base after Brandon Drury was named San Diego's designated hitter, Josh Bell was shifted to first base, and Wil Myers was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our...
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
