Do you need some cheering up? Perhaps watching Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s new film, Me Time, will turn that frown upside down. The 2022 comedy film follows the life of Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has little to no time to himself. He takes care of the kids, does all the household chores—he does everything a responsible parent is supposed to do and then some. But, now and then, some time away from the kids is needed for any parent, which is why Sonny agrees to go to his best friend, Huck’s, birthday party extravaganza.

