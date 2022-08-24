Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater
The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
Elvis HBO Max release update (when is the movie coming to streaming?)
The highly-anticipated release of Elvis finally happened when the Warner Bros. Pictures biopic debuted theatrically on June 24. Now, fans who might not want to see it on the big screen are waiting for the film to come to streaming. The biographical musical drama chronicles the life and career of...
Pearl Gonzalez Reveals Her Interest in Pursuing New Horizons in Combat Sports: “I Miss MMA, Right Now My Priority is Boxing”
Pearl Gonzalez seems to be putting her mixed martial arts (MMA) career on the backburner in favor of a professional boxing career for the time being. Gonzalez has been competing in boxing primarily as of late. She signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) back in April of 2021, going 1-1 inside the squared circle.
Popculture
Jake Paul Reveals Date of Next Boxing Match Following Multiple Cancellations
Jake Paul will be back in the ring very soon. The YouTuber-turned-boxer went to Twitter on Wednesday to announce an opponent has signed to fight him in a match. Paul also announced that the fight will happen in October but didn't reveal the day and location of the match. Paul's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Me Time cast: Who’s in the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix movie?
Do you need some cheering up? Perhaps watching Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s new film, Me Time, will turn that frown upside down. The 2022 comedy film follows the life of Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has little to no time to himself. He takes care of the kids, does all the household chores—he does everything a responsible parent is supposed to do and then some. But, now and then, some time away from the kids is needed for any parent, which is why Sonny agrees to go to his best friend, Huck’s, birthday party extravaganza.
Sistas Spinoff Zatima Sets BET+ Premiere Date, Reveals Full Cast
Zac and Fatima will be living dramatically ever after on BET+ this fall. Sistas‘ “Zatima”-centric spinoff, appropriately titled Zatima, will hit the streamer on Thursday, Sept. 29. As previously announced, the 10-episode series will follow Sistas‘ it couple Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they “navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.” And if what we’ve seen on Sistas is any indication, there will be plenty of both. Additionally, Deadline reports that Zatima has added three series regulars Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship) will play Nathan, one of Zac’s basketball buddies whose wife Lori “keeps him in check...
Michael K. Williams book reveals he was 'one false move from having it all slip away'
The co-author of Michael K. Williams' posthumous memoir, 'Scenes From My Life,' recently spoke about the late actor's aspirations.
BET
'The Inspection' Trailer: Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine Star In The New A24 Film
The first trailer for A24's next drama has arrived, and it will tackle some weighty issues while telling a story based on the director's personal experiences. Written and directed by Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids), The Inspection tells the story of a young gay man who enlists in the Marines after being abandoned by his mother when he was a teenager. Ellis French will be played by Jeremy Pope of Pose and One Night in Miami fame, and Gabrielle Union stars as Ellis's mother, Inez.
FanSided
