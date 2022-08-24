ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarreau, LA

brproud.com

Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
LSU Reveille

Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space

As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Jarreau, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
NewsBreak
Economy
wbrz.com

Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed him. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Desmond Coates on Monday. The department believes he is connected with the shooting death of Jeremy Williams, 35, that happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment

A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Video: Burglar used cardboard box to sneak into dentist's office

DENHAM SPRINGS - A thief tried—and failed—to conceal her identity using a cardboard box when she burglarized a dentist's office last week. The crime happened Aug. 18 at the Juban Crossing shopping center. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglar, later identified as 44-year-old Celestiane Casandra Kiya...

