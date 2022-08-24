Read full article on original website
Alligator Bayou Road reopens Monday after lengthy work on flood control project
Workers reopened Alligator Bayou Road Monday after the highway connecting Ascension and Iberville parishes was closed for a over a year. The road opened back up to traffic around 9 a.m. Monday. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said the new Fish Bayou flood control structure, the cause of the lengthy...
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space
As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
Burning vehicle concerns New Iberia residents [VIDEO]
News Ten received calls from concerned residents about a vehicle burning in New Iberia during early morning hours.
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
Duplex caught fire in neighborhood off Gardere Lane on Saturday; officials investigating the cause
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating after flames erupted at a duplex in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane Saturday afternoon. The St. George Fire Protection District said they responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a duplex on Skysail Avenue. Crews found smoke billowing out of the...
D.R. Horton homeowners say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
Sunshine Bridge is back open after repairs, however lane closures are still in place, DOTD says
CONVENT - It was a lonely site Saturday morning as the usually busy Sunshine Bridge sat empty. DOTD closed the bridge Saturday to repair a crack they found in a support beam. The bridge was expected to be closed through the weekend, but it was reopened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed him. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Desmond Coates on Monday. The department believes he is connected with the shooting death of Jeremy Williams, 35, that happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Central PD looking for Rav4 that allegedly caused “extensive damage” to residence
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle. The featured image shows what CPD calls the “extensive damage” that a 2009-2012 white Toyota RAV4 allegedly left in its wake at a residence on Thursday morning. The accident...
Live Doppler 10 Workweek Forecast: Hot with Scattered Rain Each Day
Download the KLFY Weather App on Android or iPhone for the latest weather alerts, forecast, and radar on your phone.
Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment
A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
Video: Burglar used cardboard box to sneak into dentist's office
DENHAM SPRINGS - A thief tried—and failed—to conceal her identity using a cardboard box when she burglarized a dentist's office last week. The crime happened Aug. 18 at the Juban Crossing shopping center. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglar, later identified as 44-year-old Celestiane Casandra Kiya...
