SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant moisture in place and high pressure east of Florida we can expect to see another round of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving back toward the coast on Thursday. We will see generally mostly sunny skies to start the day and then look for the sea breeze move inland during the mid afternoon and converge with the SE wind. This will be the impetus for a line of storms to develop inland and then move back toward the coast during the early evening. The rain chance during the late afternoon is at 60%.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO