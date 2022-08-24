Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
3 school board candidates who spoke at DeSantis Sarasota rally win their races
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three of the Sarasota County School Board candidates who spoke at a rally alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis have won their races. Schoolboard races in Florida are non-partisan but they took on a partisan shape at the rally with the Governor who endorsed candidates who supported his administration’s education policies.
Mysuncoast.com
Late day storms will build today on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture, daytime heating, sea breezes, and the southeast wind will combine to produce late-day storms across the Suncoast today. The timing of the storms will likely be similar to yesterday, or a little earlier, and could impact the tail end of the evening drive time. Some storms could be strong with heavy rains with the most likely location for the greatest rainfall totals inland.
Mysuncoast.com
Late afternoon and evening storms likely
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant moisture in place and high pressure east of Florida we can expect to see another round of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving back toward the coast on Thursday. We will see generally mostly sunny skies to start the day and then look for the sea breeze move inland during the mid afternoon and converge with the SE wind. This will be the impetus for a line of storms to develop inland and then move back toward the coast during the early evening. The rain chance during the late afternoon is at 60%.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger. When the...
Comments / 0