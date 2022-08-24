ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Senate#Florida Senate#Election State#House#Republicans
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist wins Democratic primary to face Ron DeSantis in Florida governor’s race

Charlie Crist has won Florida’s Democratic primary election to face Ron DeSantis in his re-election bid this fall, a major test for Democrats to slow the Republican’s ascent to the national stage.Throughout his campaign, the 66-year-old political centrist – who previously served as governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican and is now serving his second term in the US House as a Democrat – has had the governor and likely 2024 presidential candidate in his sights, sending a warning to voters that his opponent poses an existential threat to democracy.Mr Crist is projected to defeat...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy