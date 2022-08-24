ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs To Select Luke Farrell

The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss

The Chicago Cubs have been playing good baseball. They did not on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite taking the first of two on Tuesday, the Cubs lost in spectacular fashion 13-3 in the evening game, one that also saw Chicago's slugger Franmil Reyes have to pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs, Cardinals gear up for rubber match of 5-game set

Marcus Stroman has thrown the ball quite well for the Chicago Cubs of late. However, the right-hander will hope for a better performance than the last time he faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago when he leads the Cubs in the rubber match of a five-game series on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

McKinstry, Pitching Key To Cubs Victory Over Cardinals

After a brutal 13-3 loss in their previous outing, the Chicago Cubs didn't dwell on the past, outclassing the St. Louis Cardinals at the dish and on the mound to pick up the 7-1 victory. The Cubs sent Luke Farrell to the mound for his season debut. The righty previously...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals blast Cubs to earn doubleheader split

Nolan Arenado had three hits and homered along with Tyler O'Neill during St. Louis' five-run fourth inning as the visiting Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 13-3 to earn a doubleheader split on Tuesday night. St. Louis' Jake Woodford yielded one run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Yan Gomes
Yardbarker

Cubs Pitcher Rucker is Finding Success in August

Since Michael Rucker was recalled after the trades of pitchers David Robertson, Scott Effross, and Mychal Givens at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Rucker has delivered more than the Chicago Cub ever expected. In the month of August, the young righty has a 2.03 ERA and 2.82 FIP in 13.1 innings of work.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod

Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Brewers#Triple A#Cardinals
Yardbarker

Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th

Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach McKinstry's first Cubs homer contributes to rout of Cards

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs as the host Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday, evening the five-game series at two wins apiece. McKinstry, acquired by the Cubs in the deal that sent reliever Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30, recorded an RBI groundout during a three-run second inning, then clubbed a two-run shot off St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (10-10) in the seventh.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Nicholas Padilla

The Cubs have selected the contract of right-hander Nicholas Padilla from Triple-A Iowa and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader, per a club announcement. Jason Heyward was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding 40-man move. Chicago also formally announced its previously reported selection of righty Javier Assad and optioned righty Kervin Castro to Iowa. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine is officially a father

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is officially a father. He and his wife, Hunter, presented the birth of their new child, Saint Thomas LaVine, via social media on Wednesday. Saint Thomas was born on Aug. 21, according to the caption. "Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father,"...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy