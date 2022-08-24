Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
peoplenewspapers.com
Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend: Aug. 27-28
With nice weather in the forecast this weekend, take advantage of the sunshine and go on an open house spree! Check out the beauties below. 15 Lakeside Park, Dallas. This elegant and well-built home sits on one of the most scenic sites available, and it was built for one-level luxury living. With tall ceilings, large rooms, and lots of glass, the house was built to take advantage of the natural, garden-like setting. The living areas and primary bedroom face the pond and creek with its flowing waters and tall fountains, giving an unmistakable sense of serenity. Two ensuite second-floor bedrooms open to a large covered porch overlooking the grounds. The house has been beautifully maintained and freshly painted inside, giving a new owner a blank slate for modern updates. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.5 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
peoplenewspapers.com
Another Round of Items From T. Boone Pickens’ Estate To Be Auctioned
A second round of period antiques, fine art, and personal items from late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for Sept. 10 and 11 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. J. Garrett hosted the auction for the first round of items in September 2020.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
peoplenewspapers.com
Kips Bay Decorator House Returns to Dallas
This Preston Hollow home will open in September to celebrate design. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is celebrating its third year in Dallas from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. The show house program, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology.
Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development
At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle. The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast...
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Debuts 2022-23 Debutantes
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League has introduced its newest debutantes. After a mom’s meeting and a rehearsal, the announcement party was held on May 26 at Stanley Korshak. Britton Barcus, Margaret Bracken, Stephanie Ciarochi, Kate Clark, Sarah Crow, Elena Dewar, Gracie Dix, Natalie Duvall, Arden Eiland, Charlotte Esping, Kaitlin...
Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano
Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
Texas Attraction Uses Over 100,000 Gourds to Create Breathtaking Pumpkin Paradise
Fall is quickly approaching which means everybody will be breaking out the pumpkin spice and looking for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Well, if it's pumpkins you are looking for, it's pumpkins galore at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. When I say "pumpkins galore", I'm talking over 100,000 of those bad boys.
A 50-acre mixed-use development to break ground this fall in Flower Mound
The mixed-use development will include office and retail space. (Rendering courtesy Thompson Realty Capital, LLC) A 50-acre mixed-use development is coming to the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Village Parkway in Flower Mound. The development comes from Thompson Realty Capital, LLC in partnership with Trez Capital, according to...
Is Kips Bay Running Into Problems With The 2022 Decorator Show House at 9250 Meadowbrook?
The location for this year’s Kips Bay Dallas Decorator Show House is 9250 Meadowbrook Road in the honey pot of Preston Hollow, only a short woodsy walk from last year’s stunner on Deloache Drive. Well, that’s where we think it’s going to be. The inaugural Kips...
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
papercitymag.com
Living the Brownstone Life in North Texas — Inside a $2.1 Million Southlake Garden District Home
1543 Meeting Street sits steps from Southlake Town Square's upscale stores and restaurants. The convenience of living in Southlake Town Square is a big part of its lure. Upscale stores and restaurants are just a stroll away, making the location of Southlake’s Garden District Brownstones appealing for families and empty nesters alike.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Texas Health Frisco opens 6th floor
Texas Health Frisco opened its sixth floor, designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to a news release. (Courtesy Texas Health Frisco) Texas Health Frisco, located at 12400 Dallas Parkway, opened its sixth floor after completing construction the week of Aug. 15, according to a news release. The new floor is designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to the release. Sixth floor construction started in November 2021 and added 30 beds and two operating rooms for a total of $23.6 million, according to the release. Texas Health Frisco opened in 2019 with its sixth and seventh floors vacant for future growth. With the sixth floor now open, the hospital is planning to hire three more bariatric surgeons later this year. “The additional space will give us flexibility and help meet the growing needs of patients in Collin and Denton counties,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Frisco, in a statement. 469-495-2000. www.texashealth.org/Locations/texas-health-frisco.
peoplenewspapers.com
10 Best Dressed
The 48th annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show will celebrate some of the most fashionable (and busiest) women in Dallas philanthropy on Sept. 8 at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center. Hall of Famer Pat McEvoy. The 2022 Hall of Fame honoree Pat McEvoy was named to the...
Fort Worth musician to debut new album on Friday
Here's an opportunity to support local musicians.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
