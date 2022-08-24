ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend: Aug. 27-28

With nice weather in the forecast this weekend, take advantage of the sunshine and go on an open house spree! Check out the beauties below. 15 Lakeside Park, Dallas. This elegant and well-built home sits on one of the most scenic sites available, and it was built for one-level luxury living. With tall ceilings, large rooms, and lots of glass, the house was built to take advantage of the natural, garden-like setting. The living areas and primary bedroom face the pond and creek with its flowing waters and tall fountains, giving an unmistakable sense of serenity. Two ensuite second-floor bedrooms open to a large covered porch overlooking the grounds. The house has been beautifully maintained and freshly painted inside, giving a new owner a blank slate for modern updates. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.5 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Another Round of Items From T. Boone Pickens’ Estate To Be Auctioned

A second round of period antiques, fine art, and personal items from late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for Sept. 10 and 11 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. J. Garrett hosted the auction for the first round of items in September 2020.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
peoplenewspapers.com

Kips Bay Decorator House Returns to Dallas

This Preston Hollow home will open in September to celebrate design. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is celebrating its third year in Dallas from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. The show house program, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Health Frisco opens 6th floor

Texas Health Frisco opened its sixth floor, designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to a news release. (Courtesy Texas Health Frisco) Texas Health Frisco, located at 12400 Dallas Parkway, opened its sixth floor after completing construction the week of Aug. 15, according to a news release. The new floor is designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to the release. Sixth floor construction started in November 2021 and added 30 beds and two operating rooms for a total of $23.6 million, according to the release. Texas Health Frisco opened in 2019 with its sixth and seventh floors vacant for future growth. With the sixth floor now open, the hospital is planning to hire three more bariatric surgeons later this year. “The additional space will give us flexibility and help meet the growing needs of patients in Collin and Denton counties,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Frisco, in a statement. 469-495-2000. www.texashealth.org/Locations/texas-health-frisco.
FRISCO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

10 Best Dressed

The 48th annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show will celebrate some of the most fashionable (and busiest) women in Dallas philanthropy on Sept. 8 at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center. Hall of Famer Pat McEvoy. The 2022 Hall of Fame honoree Pat McEvoy was named to the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX

