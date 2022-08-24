ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections

By Samantha Lomibao
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, Riverside County received 690 vials of the monkeypox vaccine from the California Department of Public Health.

But as monkeypox cases continue to grow in the Coachella Valley, there’s not enough vaccines to keep up with demand.

“We're still in limited supply compared to the need in our county," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County's Deputy Public Health Officer.

County officials told News Channel 3 that 75% of those vaccines go to their community partners, including DAP Health, Borrego Health and Eisenhower Health.

“25% is held back to help with post exposure prophylaxis," Dr. Chevinsky added, "We're also using that in case of need for any outbreak response. And then also some targeted vaccine efforts in high equity area needs areas.”

A new injection method of the monkeypox vaccine can stretch the current supply.

According to the CDC and the county, intradermal injections can stretch one vial of vaccine up to 5 doses. For example, 690 vials can potentially create 3,450 vaccine shots.

The new injection strategy allows health-care providers to give shallow injections intradermally , in between layers of the skin, with one-fifth the standard dose size instead of subcutaneously, into the fatty layer below the skin, with the larger dose.

County officials say they can get up to 5 times the amount of vaccine per vial.

“What it shows is that you can give a smaller amount, and it's have a similar amount of effectiveness,” Dr. Chevinsky said.

But on the downside, “We're also getting less vials because of the thought that will now be switching to intradermal. So while this is a step in the right direction, and it'll help we still need more vaccines in order to be able to vaccinate all who are at risk within our county.”

Persons under the age of 18 and those with a history of keloid scars are exempt, and need to use a full vial of the vaccine.

If you're interested in getting the monkeypox vaccine, you can fill out the county's interest form here .

