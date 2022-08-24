Police: Naked Florida man crawls through Taco Bell drive-thru window

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after exposing himself at a Taco Bell late Saturday night, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Christopher Ver-Straten, 33, crawled through the drive-thru window of a Taco Bell located on 4th Street North, all while completely nude.

Police said the suspect then began lying on the kitchen floor, refusing to leave.

Ver-Straten was arrested shortly after on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

