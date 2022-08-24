ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Naked Florida man crawls through Taco Bell drive-thru window

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after exposing himself at a Taco Bell late Saturday night, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Christopher Ver-Straten, 33, crawled through the drive-thru window of a Taco Bell located on 4th Street North, all while completely nude.

‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries to hide half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say

Police said the suspect then began lying on the kitchen floor, refusing to leave.

Ver-Straten was arrested shortly after on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

