Oak Ridge, TN

Wildcats trounce South-Doyle in first game of season

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
 2 days ago

The Oak Ridge High School Wildcats beat the South-Doyle High School football team last Friday by a score of 46-20 at South-Doyle.

This Friday the Wildcats play the Bearden Bulldogs at Bearden. Tickets can be purchased online at https://knoxschools.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/28146/231/False/True . All tickets are $8. Go Wildcats!

