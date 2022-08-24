The Oak Ridge High School Wildcats beat the South-Doyle High School football team last Friday by a score of 46-20 at South-Doyle.

This Friday the Wildcats play the Bearden Bulldogs at Bearden. Tickets can be purchased online at https://knoxschools.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/28146/231/False/True . All tickets are $8. Go Wildcats!

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Wildcats trounce South-Doyle in first game of season