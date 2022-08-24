As Roaring Fork Valley sanitation districts test wastewater for COVID-19, questions remain on interpreting the data

Read full article on original website
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sister of missing Battlement Mesa man asking for help with search Saturday
The sister of a missing Battlement Mesa man is asking the public to participate in a volunteer search party this weekend. Filmer N. Lopez was last seen leaving a Battlement Mesa gas station at 2 p.m. Aug. 13. People are being asked to arrive at the Mesa Vista Assisted Living...
Colorado voters will be asked to approve meals for all students in November
This November, Colorado voters will see a ballot measure to approve a high-income tax, which would create a consistent funding source for free meals for all students in the state’s public schools. Dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, the Colorado ballot measure aims to create a permanent funding source...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fiscal partnership aims to expand Rifle’s Colorado River Interpretive Center hours
A newly established fiscal partnership between the city of Rifle and the Middle Colorado Watershed Council is being used to acquire a significant grant through Great Outdoors Colorado. Rifle, acting as fiscal agent, will assist the watershed council in seeking a $271,000 grant to expand hours and more for an...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Former bank location to become new Glenwood Springs welcome center
Colorado Mountain College is working to move into the old US Bank location on Grand Avenue with some help from Glenwood Springs. The vacant space on the northeast corner of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue will soon become the new welcome center for CMC and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Colorado City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Five Trees home in Aspen
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday. The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into a home in...
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Homeowner: Window was open when bear family broke into Aspen home
The euthanization of a sow and her four cubs Sunday outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions. “I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren here,” said the...
Heavy rain leads to fish kill event in the Eagle River
A fish kill event took place in the Eagle River last week, just downstream from Wolcott. The size and scope of the kill is still being determined, but it was believed to be caused by an increase of sediment loads due to intense rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Residents along...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen School District leader preparing for ‘fairly normal’ opening
After a summer of construction — with more still to do — Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh is optimistic about a “fairly normal” school opening today. As of Tuesday, fences still ran around the circumference of grass spaces, some loose wires still hung in hallways and classrooms over unfinished floors, furniture lined the halls and plywood sat in window sills awaiting their permanent replacements on back order. The construction projects that started in June saw setbacks due to inflation, supply chain issues and minor setbacks, including a flood.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
KRDO
Five Colorado ski resorts have announced opening dates for the 2022-2023 season
VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone announced their opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season. Keystone is planning to open in October, the earliest of the Vail Resorts. Breckenridge and Vail both plan to open on November 11 with Beaver Creek and Crested...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Breckenridge, CO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Cool (literally, cool) vacations are what you’re sure to experience when you visit Breckenridge. This small, fun town at the base of the Rocky Mountains is popular for its many alpine activities, from hiking in the summer to skiing in the winter. And with the many enjoyable but tiring...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Joan Hope McGuern
Joanie (Mummsy) McGuern, 89, left this life at her home in Rifle on August 19, 2022. She was born July 18, 1933 in St. Louis, MO, the second of four daughters to Robert and Samantha (Pells) Bennett. At the age of three Joanie moved west by train with her family to Los Angeles, where her father began his career in the movie industry. They lived on a ranchette in Sepulveda, where Joanie raised chickens, and rode horses. At age six she convinced her parents to let her have a library card, and would walk by herself to check out books on her own. At nine, she stood out in a field of 300 high school students and won an art scholarship. After graduating from Hollywood High, Joanie became the equestrian counselor for campers at Idyllwild in the San Jacinto mountains of California. Skiing was a passion, and it was at Squaw Valley racing she met Frank McGuern. Seven years and four children later, following their divorce, she supported her children in the San Fernando valley, painting. She moved with her second husband, Dick Kwiatkowski and children to a 17 acre property up Cattle Creek in 1971. She stayed in Glenwood following the 2nd marital dissolution, working at Bill Bullocks, taking a break to visit the Alps. Married a third and final time to Merle Hauschel, she moved to New Mexico, bought several properties and traveled to New Zealand, before returning single to Glenwood, her true love. She worked in a book store, and continued her adventures, traveling solo to Alaska, living in Key West a year, digging crystals in Arkansas, and hiking in Garfield and Pitkin county.
Passenger of Car Involved Accident Cause of Death
The investigation into the death of Austin, Colorado resident Jordan Turley, 25, has been finalized by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
Columbine Park Victim Cause of Death Still Unknown
The investigation into the death of Grand Junction, Colorado resident Jimmie Reaves, 59, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office is now complete.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Police investigating projectile that hit a RFTA bus at 27th Street station Wednesday morning
Glenwood Springs Police are looking into an incident Wednesday morning in which they believe a ball bearing may have been fired from a slingshot or thrown at a bus that was loading passengers at the 27th Street station. Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) Director of Operations Ian Adams said a...
