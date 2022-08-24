Read full article on original website
NME
Pendulum tease secret set at Reading Festival 2022
Pendulum appear to be teasing a secret set at Reading Festival 2022. Today (August 26) marks the first day of music at this year’s Reading & Leeds, which will host headline performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Dave across the weekend. As some attendees have...
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Review: Up and Coming Blues Rocker Marcus King Sounds Like A Seasoned Journeyman on ‘Young Blood’
(American Records/Republic) It’s no surprise that Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes is the chief mentor and one-time producer for young singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcus King. The up-and-coming artist not only plays soulful blues rock with Haynes’ intensity but shares a similar gruff, emotional vocal style, and his playing slices with a comparable edge.
7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s
As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
guitar.com
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
Against the odds: How Blondie shattered the conventions of punk and pop
From unreleased music to promotional flyers, photos, a mirrored dressing room sign, and even a stray Andy Warhol print, Blondie's out with a new box set, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982.
soultracks.com
Iconic jazz leader Creed Taylor dies at 93
(August 24, 2022) He was a giant in the jazz world who helped advance the careers of countless stars during his periods at Verve Records, Impulse, A&M and particularly his own CTI label. We are sad to report the passing of the iconic Creed Taylor at age 93. The Virginia-born...
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Solange Shares Creative Process In New Art Book, ‘In Past Pupils and Smiles’
Solange Knowles has issued an art book commemorating her 2019 performance at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia. The 188-page monograph, In Past Pupils and Smiles, can be purchased for $55 on Anteism Book’s website. Composed and directed by Knowles, the Biennale performance displayed “themes of protection, transformation and spiritual transcendence amid Venice’s flood depredations,” according to The Fader.More from VIBE.comSolange Is Now A Ballet ComposerBeyoncé And Solange Practiced Failure While Growing Up, Thanks To Mathew KnowlesSolange Knowles' Son Julez Teases First Rap Song On TikTok Past Pupils and Smiles is “a work about protection—whether self-preservation or the act of protecting...
Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
NME
Ladytron announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Light & Magic’
Ladytron have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of second album ‘Light & Magic’ and shared a previously unreleased video for the record’s title track. The anniversary edition of ‘Light & Magic’ – the original of which arrived in 2002 – is due out September 17, with the band promising to release a series of unseen material to go alongside it.
Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39
Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.
Guitar World Magazine
Steven Wilson on Porcupine Tree's triumphant return and his love of “guitar players that can play one note and break your heart”
Porcupine Tree’s comeback album, Closure/Continuation, is a prog masterclass, but Wilson insists he is no virtuoso. He does, however, know how to to take happy chords over to the dark side... After playing the biggest gig of their career, most bands would carry the momentum forward and set their...
These "She-Hulk" Fan Reactions Are Proof You Need To Be Watching The Show
"Tatiana Maslany is SO effortlessly good as Jennifer Walters."
The Pretty Reckless to release acoustic tracks, covers, alternate takes collection Other Worlds
Taylor Momsen and co. are to share a new project, Other Worlds, which is to feature acoustic recordings, covers, and more
Jean-Michel Jarre reveals video for "heavy" new single Brutalism
Jean-Michel Jarre will release his brand new album Oxymore in October
NME
Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’
Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’
Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
