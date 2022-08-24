ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silt, CO

Silt man given 30 months probation, public service for extortion conviction, appeal in the works

By John Stroud
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silt, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Silt, CO
Crime & Safety
Aspen Daily News

‘Wrong place at the wrong time’

Students and staffs of both the K-8 Carbondale Community School and Crystal River Elementary School were given a grim reminder that even a perceived threat must be taken seriously, as both underwent brief lockdowns Monday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a call warning...
CARBONDALE, CO
Summit Daily News

Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death

ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
ASPEN, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stroud
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: ‘Candy,’ inflation act, lodging tax thoughts

Thanks to Gov. Polis for signing Senate Bill 22-233, which directs Colorado residents to receive the “Colorado Cashback” refund check — sounds like you just won the lottery when in reality this refund is required by the TABOR (Taxpayer Bill Of Rights) refunds. This refund was not...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Hispanic
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Joan Hope McGuern

Joanie (Mummsy) McGuern, 89, left this life at her home in Rifle on August 19, 2022. She was born July 18, 1933 in St. Louis, MO, the second of four daughters to Robert and Samantha (Pells) Bennett. At the age of three Joanie moved west by train with her family to Los Angeles, where her father began his career in the movie industry. They lived on a ranchette in Sepulveda, where Joanie raised chickens, and rode horses. At age six she convinced her parents to let her have a library card, and would walk by herself to check out books on her own. At nine, she stood out in a field of 300 high school students and won an art scholarship. After graduating from Hollywood High, Joanie became the equestrian counselor for campers at Idyllwild in the San Jacinto mountains of California. Skiing was a passion, and it was at Squaw Valley racing she met Frank McGuern. Seven years and four children later, following their divorce, she supported her children in the San Fernando valley, painting. She moved with her second husband, Dick Kwiatkowski and children to a 17 acre property up Cattle Creek in 1971. She stayed in Glenwood following the 2nd marital dissolution, working at Bill Bullocks, taking a break to visit the Alps. Married a third and final time to Merle Hauschel, she moved to New Mexico, bought several properties and traveled to New Zealand, before returning single to Glenwood, her true love. She worked in a book store, and continued her adventures, traveling solo to Alaska, living in Key West a year, digging crystals in Arkansas, and hiking in Garfield and Pitkin county.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Homeowner: Window was open when bear family broke into Aspen home

The euthanization of a sow and her four cubs Sunday outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions. “I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren here,” said the...
ASPEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Richard John “Dick” Vidakovich

Dick Vidakovich was born and raised in Glenwood Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School. As a boy growing up in Glenwood, Dick played all of the sports that came along with the changing seasons. He loved to participate in the Old Timers Association little league baseball during the summer, and, played in the youth football and basketball league at Glenwood Elementary. Dick enjoyed anything in the outdoors, especially the weekend family camping and fishing trips to various spots around western Colorado. His favorite destination was Meadow Lake up on the Flattops. An avid fisherman and hunter for most of his life, his greatest enjoyment came with just being in the wilderness and the peace and quiet that came with it.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy