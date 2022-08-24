Silt man given 30 months probation, public service for extortion conviction, appeal in the works

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Case continued for Rifle resident accused of attacking off-duty corrections officer
A court case for a Rifle man accused of attacking a jogger in New Castle has been continued to October. Lonnie Nielsen, 40, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault and obstruction of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million. 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley...
Two Arrested Following SWAT Standoff
Mesa County Sheriff, Mesa County, Carter Jennings, Evan Stauter, Crime, Attempted First Degree Murder, Multiple Warrants, Mesa County Detention Center, SWAT Team
kdnk.org
Crooked spine? Chiro Dave Jensen charged with enabling alleged serial abuser
A grand jury indicted Jensen on 21 counts for allegedly directing clients he deemed “hot” to Gordon. Jensen is also accused of creating a work culture that encouraged egregious behavior towards women and enabled Gordon to sexually assault his victims. Police took Jensen into custody last Wednesday, and...
Columbine Park Victim Cause of Death Still Unknown
The investigation into the death of Grand Junction, Colorado resident Jimmie Reaves, 59, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office is now complete.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Possible threat involving man on Rio Grande Trail prompts Carbondale Community School lockdown
Carbondale Community School went on lockdown for a period of time Monday morning following a report of a male walking down the nearby Rio Grande Trail by the bus park-and-ride station with a handgun. Carbondale Police responded at 11:06 a.m. and contacted a man fitting the description, and determined there...
Aspen Daily News
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’
Students and staffs of both the K-8 Carbondale Community School and Crystal River Elementary School were given a grim reminder that even a perceived threat must be taken seriously, as both underwent brief lockdowns Monday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a call warning...
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Trail-goer with gun prompts lockdown of mountain town school in Colorado
According to the Carbondale Police Department, the local community school was put on lockdown yesterday following a report of a man with a handgun walking down a local trail and toward the school. Officers found the man that fit the description given to the police, which stated he was walking...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Police investigating projectile that hit a RFTA bus at 27th Street station Wednesday morning
Glenwood Springs Police are looking into an incident Wednesday morning in which they believe a ball bearing may have been fired from a slingshot or thrown at a bus that was loading passengers at the 27th Street station. Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) Director of Operations Ian Adams said a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sister of missing Battlement Mesa man asking for help with search Saturday
The sister of a missing Battlement Mesa man is asking the public to participate in a volunteer search party this weekend. Filmer N. Lopez was last seen leaving a Battlement Mesa gas station at 2 p.m. Aug. 13. People are being asked to arrive at the Mesa Vista Assisted Living...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: ‘Candy,’ inflation act, lodging tax thoughts
Thanks to Gov. Polis for signing Senate Bill 22-233, which directs Colorado residents to receive the “Colorado Cashback” refund check — sounds like you just won the lottery when in reality this refund is required by the TABOR (Taxpayer Bill Of Rights) refunds. This refund was not...
Passenger of Car Involved Accident Cause of Death
The investigation into the death of Austin, Colorado resident Jordan Turley, 25, has been finalized by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Joan Hope McGuern
Joanie (Mummsy) McGuern, 89, left this life at her home in Rifle on August 19, 2022. She was born July 18, 1933 in St. Louis, MO, the second of four daughters to Robert and Samantha (Pells) Bennett. At the age of three Joanie moved west by train with her family to Los Angeles, where her father began his career in the movie industry. They lived on a ranchette in Sepulveda, where Joanie raised chickens, and rode horses. At age six she convinced her parents to let her have a library card, and would walk by herself to check out books on her own. At nine, she stood out in a field of 300 high school students and won an art scholarship. After graduating from Hollywood High, Joanie became the equestrian counselor for campers at Idyllwild in the San Jacinto mountains of California. Skiing was a passion, and it was at Squaw Valley racing she met Frank McGuern. Seven years and four children later, following their divorce, she supported her children in the San Fernando valley, painting. She moved with her second husband, Dick Kwiatkowski and children to a 17 acre property up Cattle Creek in 1971. She stayed in Glenwood following the 2nd marital dissolution, working at Bill Bullocks, taking a break to visit the Alps. Married a third and final time to Merle Hauschel, she moved to New Mexico, bought several properties and traveled to New Zealand, before returning single to Glenwood, her true love. She worked in a book store, and continued her adventures, traveling solo to Alaska, living in Key West a year, digging crystals in Arkansas, and hiking in Garfield and Pitkin county.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Homeowner: Window was open when bear family broke into Aspen home
The euthanization of a sow and her four cubs Sunday outside of the same residence where they’d rummaged through the kitchen left the person who reported the bears with conflicting emotions. “I feel really sick about it, but I understand, especially having my children and grandchildren here,” said the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man arrested for DUI after truck crashes into back of mobile home in Carbondale
A man who had two children in his pickup truck was arrested for drunken driving and child abuse Wednesday after he crashed into the back of a mobile home on Colorado Highway 133, police said. Carbondale Police was called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Richard John “Dick” Vidakovich
Dick Vidakovich was born and raised in Glenwood Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School. As a boy growing up in Glenwood, Dick played all of the sports that came along with the changing seasons. He loved to participate in the Old Timers Association little league baseball during the summer, and, played in the youth football and basketball league at Glenwood Elementary. Dick enjoyed anything in the outdoors, especially the weekend family camping and fishing trips to various spots around western Colorado. His favorite destination was Meadow Lake up on the Flattops. An avid fisherman and hunter for most of his life, his greatest enjoyment came with just being in the wilderness and the peace and quiet that came with it.
