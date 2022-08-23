Read full article on original website
Dementia: What you do while you sit may affect your risk
A new study of sedentary behavior finds that doing mentally passive activities such as watching TV increases the likelihood of developing dementia while using a computer lowers them. The difference between the two is unaffected by how physically active a person is when they are not sitting. Other research suggests...
Statins for cardiovascular health: Latest guidelines and evidence
Statins were first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1987. Updated guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) suggest that statins benefit those ages 40 to 75 with at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease. However, questions remain about who exactly can benefit from...
Stimulation of brain's 'reward' center can help with treatment-resistant depression
About 30% of people with major depressive disorder (MDD) develop treatment-resistant depression. Researchers from UTHealth Houston say deep brain stimulation applied to certain areas of the brain may help treat it. The research team found that depression in 8 out of 10 treatment-resistant patients decreased by at least 50% after...
Is liver cancer genetic?
Several risk factors can increase a person’s likelihood of developing liver cancer. These include a family history of liver cancer and inheriting certain other health conditions. Genetic testing can help inform people of their risk. According to research, liver cancer will be responsible for. in 2030. Although liver cancer...
Acne scars: Is microneedling more effective than chemical peels?
A new study compared two dermatological treatments—microneedling and chemical peels—to see which works best for treating acne scars. The researchers focused on people with darker skin and randomly assigned them to receive one of the two treatments. The participants who received the microneedling treatment had the best results,...
